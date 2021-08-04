A man in his 20s dies in NSW, 233 new cases | Examiner





news, national A man in his 20s with COVID-19 has died at home after NSW reported 233 new cases won in the country, as the prime minister warns the situation will worsen. Sydney’s unvaccinated southwestern man is the second person under the age of 30 to die from the virus in Australia, following the death of a Victorian man in August last year. Local health authorities were following him every day and he “suddenly deteriorated” on his 13th day in solitary confinement, said NSW Chief of Health Kerry Chant. “He was being checked every day and he complained that he felt a little tired, but the deterioration happened suddenly, I understand,” Dr Chant said. “We are aware that with COVID, you can get sudden deaths and I think it is important to understand that your health status may be deteriorating.” The death, the second since July 20 involving an isolated person in the home, has been referred to NSW forensic pathologist. “It demonstrates again how deadly this disease is, how it affects people of all ages,” Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday. An unvaccinated 80-year-old woman also died in hospital on Tuesday, receiving total deaths since mid-June at 17. Of the new cases, at least 68 were in the community for part (21) or all (47) of their infectious period. The isolation status of the other 73 cases is unknown, while 130 cases have not yet been linked to a known group. The cases, reported in the 24 hours until 8 pm on Tuesday, means that 1489 cases were registered in one week. “I actually think they will get worse,” Ms. Berejiklian said. “If you look at the number of infectious people in the community, it shows that maybe we have not reached our peak.” She said mobility data showed fewer people were moving than during Victoria’s winter blockade in 2020, but NSW was facing some kind of more contagious virus. Faced with questions about why Bunnings and other vendors were still open, the prime minister said the restrictions were the toughest the nation had ever seen and the list of authorized workers was “too small”. Overnight, NSW listed 275 different visits from positive cases in more than 170 countries. Places included a Parramatta Centrelink visited four times in eight days, several post offices, more than 50 supermarkets and two McDonalds visited more than two weeks ago. The add-ons were so extensive that NSW Health unusually did not list each one in a social media or social media post, instead directing people to check its website regularly. Nearly 40 sites are Woolworths, stretching from Brookvale in northern Sydney to Figtree in Wollongong. Meanwhile, residents of an apartment block in Campbelltown are in a severe blockage after several residents became infected with COVID-19. Similar actions were taken earlier in the blast at unit blocks in Blacktown and Bondi Junction. Once praising NSW as the “gold standard” in the management of COVID-19, Prime Minister Scott Morrison now admits it is not fit for purpose due to the highly infectious nature of the Delta type. Wednesday night will be the 40th closing night for Greater Sydney and surrounding areas. Nearly 85,000 vaccines were administered in NSW on Monday. Figures show 42.3 percent of people 16 years and older have had at least one stroke, while one in five residents are fully vaccinated. “It’s really tragic when I see that people in the 70s, 80s and 90s still haven’t been vaccinated,” Dr Chant said. “We know vaccines work. Vaccines protect you, even a single dose.” Australian Associated Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/8206bd2c-d7f2-4d94-bb85-9ef4424a85d0.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

