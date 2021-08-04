Indian claim to act as voice of moderation rejected – Gazeta





ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Tuesday that India’s claims to act as a responsible country were a hypocritical masquerade of virtue. It is highly hypocritical for a country that has systematically removed any image of moderation, dialogue efforts and respect for international law, to project itself as the voice of these three, said FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. He made the remarks in response to remarks by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankars that India would act as a voice of moderation, advocate for dialogue and advocate of international law during its one-month term as president of the United Nations Security Council. . India, which is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term, began Sunday as president of the powerful 15-nation body for August. Delhi urged to put his house in order before making such claims The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates monthly in the English alphabetical order of the names of the member states. India, which joined the UN Security Council on 1 January 2021, will take over the presidency twice during its term ending 31 December 2022. Mr Chaudhri said the Hindutva extremist ideology had pervaded all state institutions of India, and the registration of RSS-BJP regimes was fraught with cases of major and systematic violations of the rights of minorities, especially Muslims. Therefore, he should fix his house before preaching moderation to the world. He recalled how the Indian government had blocked the start of a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan to normalize strained ties. He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan after taking office stated that if India took one step towards peace, Pakistan would take two. However, instead of engaging in dialogue, India harmed the environment through its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. India, which should create an environment conducive to meaningful dialogue that promotes peace and excludes events that lead to conflict in the region, he held. The spokesman also referred to the violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions by India for more than seven decades. The series of illegal and unilateral Indian actions since August 5, 2019 are also in open violation of international law, including the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention, he added. Mr Chaudhri urged India to respect the principles of moderation, respect for international law and involvement in dialogue before presenting itself as their champion. Published in Agim, 4 August 2021

