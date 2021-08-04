Pakistan sets record, administers one million vaccines a day – Gazeta

International
ISLAMABAD / RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has finally reached the target of one million shots a day as the country steps up vaccination efforts in its fight to tackle the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.
The National Center for Command and Operation (NCOC) said Tuesday that half the population of Islamabad and more than a quarter of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi and several other cities have been vaccinated.
So far, 31,929,581 doses have been administered nationwide, while 1,072,342 of them have been administered in just one day, according to the NCOC.
However, active cases continued to rise as they exceeded the figure of 75,000 and the number of hospitalized patients also increased to 3,838, while another 67 deaths were reported from across the country in the past day.
Islamabad has become the first city in Pak with a population of 1 million or more to have received 50% of its acceptable population vaccinated with at least one dose. Peshawar and Pindi 35pc, Faisalabad 28pc, Lahore / Gujranwala / Sialkot / Sargodha 27pc, Karachi 26pc, Hyderabad 25pc, tweeted Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. He said over 25 per cent of the population had been vaccinated in 10 cities and congratulated all those involved in the exercise.
An official of the Ministry of National Health Services expressed hope that the degree of positivity and the number of active cases will decrease in the coming days. We have already set some of the restrictions to reduce the virus. The incubation period of the virus is about a week, so we can observe cases by the end of the week and then the cases will start to decrease, he believed.
According to NCOC data, another 3,582 people tested positive for coronavirus, with a positivity rate of 7.19 percent. Recent figures show that most of the oxygen supply beds in Karachi as well as Abbottabad were used by Covid patients.
Recently, the Sindh government has imposed a nine-day deadlock. The federal government later also reinstated curbs in some cities to contain the virus.
CAA updates SOPs for air travel
In a similar move, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has made it mandatory for all incoming international travelers, aged six and over, to have a valid negative PCR test result performed within 72 hours before traveling to Pakistan.
Also, all incoming international travelers, aged six and over, will undergo rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) updated by the PCAA.
Among the positive cases, those over the age of 12 will be quarantined in a certain structure according to the procedure already defined, while those between the ages of 6 and 12 will be placed in quarantine at home under the supervision of the civil administration and the health authorities in question.
According to the PCAA notice, given the volatile nature of the Covid-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subject to additional restrictions as ordered by health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan.
All airline operators have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with Covid-19 SOPs for incoming passengers, cargo and private aircraft which differ in the above measure only with effect from 9 August.
Earlier, the PCAA, following government directives, had made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory only for domestic air travelers from 1 August.
Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) signed an agreement to allow bank debit and credit card holders to have exclusive discounts on their domestic and international travel through PIA, according to a statement. for the press release issued by the PIA spokesman on Tuesday.
The UAE lifts the ban on transit flights
The UAE will lift the ban on transit flights including India and Pakistan on Thursday, the UAE’s National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday, Reuters adds.
India and Pakistan are important markets for Emirates, Etihad Airways and other UAE carriers flydubai and Air Arabia. The Gulf state, a major international travel hub, had banned travelers from many South Asian and African countries from traveling through its airports this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NCEMA said on Twitter that passengers traveling from places where flights were banned would be able to pass through its airports from August 5 as long as they submit a negative coronavirus PCR test taken 72 hours before departure.
Approval of the final destination should also be secured, the authority said, adding that departure airports from the UAE will arrange separate halls for transit passengers.
The transit ban had also included Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Nigeria.
The announcement also eased entry bans for residents returning from places where flights had been suspended. NCEMA said the ban on entry to the UAE for travelers from these countries will also be lifted for those with valid residences and who are certified by Emirati authorities as fully vaccinated.
However, they will have to apply for internet access permits before the trip and will have to submit a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departure.
Those working in the medical, educational or governmental sectors in the Arab Gulf state, as well as those studying or completing medical treatment in the UAE will be exempted from the vaccination requirement just like humanitarian cases.
Published in Agim, 4 August 2021
