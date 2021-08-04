Ottawa denies Alberta’s request to let people wear pepper spray for self-defense

The federal government has denied Alberta’s request to amend the Penal Code to allow people to wear pepper spray for self-defense.

Provincial Justice Minister Kaycee Madu sent a letter to his federal counterpart and public safety minister two weeks ago, arguing that victims of recent hate-motivated violence in the province would have benefited from holding pepper spray. Madu also urged Ottawa to impose mandatory minimum sentences on those convicted of hate-motivated crimes.

Pepper spray is illegal to hold and its use can result in criminal charges.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair responded in a joint statement, saying that while the government will always protect victims of hatred, the changes required to the Penal Code will not address the issue.

“We have to keep in mind that all weapons that are banned are banned for a reason, as they are extremely dangerous when they fall into the wrong hands. When faced with a problem, the solution may not be simply to increase access to weapons. “This could in fact lead to further violence,” the statement said.

“Rather, we need to address complex issues such as mental health and addictions as just one through a continuum such as prevention, and where appropriate, enforcement.”

Ministers also said adding a mandatory minimum sentence would not reduce hate crimes.

“Similar to the first proposal, this could have unintended consequences. We know that the use of mandatory minimum sentences has resulted in the excessive imprisonment of indigenous peoples, black and marginalized Canadians, groups disproportionately victimized by crime. of hatred, “the statement said. .

Madusaid in an email statement that the federal government is on the side of criminals instead of victims and accused the government of providing lip service instead of action.

“In fact, they seem to hold the shameful stance that Canadians themselves are responsible for not standing up against hatred instead of directly blaming the perpetrators,” he said.

“They have no real solution when it comes to stopping crime in its wake; they instead leave the Albertans empty-handed and vulnerable when faced with a possible attack or other related crime.”

On Monday, Blair announced that 150 projects to support communities at risk of hate-motivated crime have been selected for development through the government’s $ 6 million investment security infrastructure program.

Groups such as community centers, educational institutions and places of worship are able submit applications for funding for next year’s program.