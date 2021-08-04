India is building a secret base in Mauritius as it strengthens military ties with Australia

New evidence is emerging that an Indian covert military base is being built in the Indian Ocean, at the same time as Australia is expanding its Defense cooperation with growing global power.

Main points: Satellite images show construction on offshore banks and a large runway on a remote island in Mauritius

An Al Jazeera investigation claims the work has been going on for the past two years

India and Mauritius have previously denied that the construction is for military purposes

Recent satellite images and other documents detail progress in the construction of two naval vessels and a large runway on the remote Mauritian island of Agalga.

Military analysts have told Al Jazeera that the structures that are so far visible in the largely inaccessible territory of the Indian Ocean are almost certainly for military purposes.

Reports of a new military base in Agalga first surfaced in 2018, but Mauritius and India have denied that the construction project is for military purposes, insisting the infrastructure is only for the benefit of the islanders.

Agalga, located about 1,100 kilometers from the main island of Mauritius and home to about 300 people, is likely to facilitate maritime patrols over the Mozambique Channel now a popular destination for large merchant ships, especially oil tankers.

The strategic space will also allow the Indian Navy to spy on shipping routes around South Africa, which now make up a significant portion of energy imports from China.

The Al Jazeera investigation, published on Tuesday, claims that a dozen wholesale carriers shipped construction materials from Indian ports to Agalga over the past two years.

Samuel Bashfield, a researcher at ANU National Security College, told the Qatar-based broadcaster that the Indian Ocean is increasingly becoming a hotspot for nations to expand their geopolitical influence.

“The Southwest Indian Ocean is an area where it is important for India to have areas where their planes can support their ships, and also where there are areas that they can use as launch balls for operations,” he said.

“I think how an addition to the other points of India from which it can operate, is incredibly important.

“Think it’s an absolutely perfect place for a military base.”

Bashfield said the island is also likely to provide a useful location for communications and electronic intelligence facilities.

“The runway is long, about 3,000 meters, which is capable of accommodating naval surveillance aircraft, and port facilities have the hallmarks of being for military use,” he said.

Abhishek Mishra, an associate at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) research institute in New Delhi, said the country was a structure of Indian intelligence.

He said it would be used to “stage [an Indian] air and sea presence in order to increase surveillance in the south-west of the Indian Ocean and the Mozambique Channel “.

“Based on my personal information, my conversations with all of these people in my district, the base will be used to anchor our ships and the runway will be used primarily for our P-8I (naval patrol) aircraft.”

There are claims that a dozen wholesale carriers shipped construction materials from Indian ports to Agalga over the past two years. ( Supplied: Al Jazeera )

Indian and Australian warships to conduct more training

Steady progress in India’s new strategic military base comes as New Delhi looks set to expand the already growing Defense ties with Australia and other nations troubled by China’s rise in the region.

The Indian Navy has just announced a working group of four warships that will soon begin a two-month deployment in Southeast Asia, the South China Sea and the Western Pacific, and that the mission will include training with “four” partners such as Australia.

Later this month, Australian and Indian warships will join Japanese and US warships off the coast of Guam, the second time the four nations have participated in India’s Malabar naval exercises since the resumption of the Quartet Security Dialogue. .

Australia has also recently indicated that it would like India to join the upcoming Talisman Saber exercise, which this year included forces from Japan and South Korea, as well as the United States.

Indian media reports suggest that Defense Secretary Peter Dutton may possibly visit New Delhi in the next month or two to discuss increasing military co-operation.