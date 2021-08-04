Japan signals chance to resume controversial COVID hospital policy





The government acts ‘in advance’ to avoid the hospital crisis – Tamura

Adds Japan pandemic situation enters “new phase”

Opposition party lawmakers are calling for a policy review

The controversy is another setback for Prime Minister Suga ahead of the election

The Chief Medical Adviser warns of the expansion of COVID groups TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Japan’s health minister on Wednesday signaled the government could consider reinstating a controversial new policy by requiring COVID-19 patients with less serious symptoms to be isolated at home rather than go to hospital. The comment, which came amid growing criticism of the policy, underscores Tokyo’s struggle in the face of a surge of Delta variants that is obscuring the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday only COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so will be hospitalized while others are isolated at home, a policy change that some fears could lead to in an increase in deaths. Read more Health Minister Norihisa Tamura defended the policy change, saying that by asking people with less serious symptoms to be isolated at home, Japan could ensure that hospital beds are not run out for people in need of intensive care. “The pandemic has entered a new phase … If we do not have enough beds, we cannot admit people to hospitals. We are acting with caution on this front,” Tamura told parliament. “If things do not turn out as we expect, we can overthrow the policy,” he said, adding that the policy change was a move to deal with the sudden rapid spread of the new variant. The call is another setback for Suga, who has seen declining support due to his treatment of the pandemic ahead of this year’s general election. Opposition parties agreed on Wednesday to urge the government to abandon its paving policy, according to the Kyodo news agency. Even a lawmaker from New Komeito, a coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Suga, called for a review or reversal. Japan has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Tokyo, which had a record high of 4,058 new infections on Saturday, had 3,709 new cases on Tuesday. Organizers of Suga and the Olympics say there is no connection between July 23rd and August. 8 Summer Games and the sharp increase in cases. But Shigeru Omi, Japan’s top medical adviser, told parliament that holding the Games may have affected public sentiment, suggesting the event was eroding the effect of government demands for people to stay home. Establishing a nationwide state of emergency could be an option to deal with the pandemic, he said. State of emergency has already been declared in several prefectures, as well as in Tokyo. “Political leaders are sending messages to the public seriously, but perhaps not as strongly and consistently as hoped,” Omi said. “We are seeing COVID-19 groups appear more widely, including in schools and offices,” he said. Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Gerry Doyle Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

