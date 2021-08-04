NSW Prime Minister warns of regional explosion after COVID-19 was discovered in Newcastle sewer, Hunter





Fear of a regional explosion has increased as high percentages of COVID-19 fragments were found in wastewater in the Hunter and Newcastle areas.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has warned of a regional outbreak around the Newcastle and Hunter regions with the “very high rate of virus” detected in local wastewater systems. It comes after the state registered 233 cases acquired in the country with 47 infections in the community which were announced at Wednesday’s press conference for COVID-19. “The sewer revealed high viral load, which suggests there may be undetected cases around the Newcastle area,” Ms Berejiklian said. A list of driving test sites will be published by the NSW government and people within the periphery at risk have been asked to go for a COVID-19 test. Suburbs of NSW where COVID-19 has been detected in wastewater treatment plants Burwood Beach

Belmont

Newcastle

Birmingham Gardens

Lake Macquarie

Shortland

Maryland

Fletcher

Minmi

Cameron Park

Mayfield

Stockton

Fern Bay

Coffs Harbor

Mudgee NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said high levels of the virus were found around Newcastle and Lake Macquarie while low levels were detected in Coffs Harbor and Mudgee. “We want to see high levels of testing there, again to make sure there is no unknown transmission in those communities,” Dr Chant said. She also issued a warning to people living in apartment buildings, as common spaces gave her greater opportunities for broadcasting. “I would also like to highlight the fact that we are seeing some cases in apartment buildings and we have seen broadcasting with Delta strain.” There are currently nine cases in seven units at an apartment complex in Campbelltown which are currently under investigation by NSW surveillance and tracking teams. “We are imposing other testing and control measures in relation to that apartment complex as we understand how the transmission occurred,” Dr Chant said. The Delta variant first erupted in the community after a Bondi limo driver who was transporting the crew contracted the virus on June 16th.

