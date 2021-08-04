Ontario’s back-to-school plan encouraging but lacks vaccine policy: experts

Teachers and parents in Ontario now have a clearer idea of ​​what the new school year will look like as children prepare to return to full-time classroom instruction next month.

The provincial government released a long-awaited plan Tuesday outlining guidelines for COVID-19 for all schools in a bid to restore personal classrooms across all boards.

document, which reviews elements of previous school return plans, said staff on publicly funded boards and private schools should be prepared to offer a full day (five hours) of personal tuition five days a week .

This is in contrast to the online learning that students in Ontario have been doing since April, as the province faced the peak of the third wave of the pandemic, as well as the hybrid model that combines face-to-face and virtual classes being used by several units. public health.

Experts say the resumption of personal learning in the fall is an encouraging sign and that the detailed plan published by the government is flexible and a step in the right direction.

“The basic message here is that schools are very important, that we need to focus on mental health, that we need to focus on getting them back to school,” he said. Martha Fulford, an infectious disease specialist at McMaster Children’s Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences.

Dr Anna Banerji, pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto, said the government plan is trying to balance keeping children in school while trying to reduce risk through camouflage and physical distancing.

















Masks and face masks will be required indoors for students in grades 1 through 12, in addition to food and during low-contact physical education classes. Kindergarten students will be encouraged to wear a mask, but will not be required to.

At the elementary school level (Grade 8 and below), students will be in groups for the full day and, when possible, with a teacher. The guidance document states that groups can be mixed outside as long as there is distancing and students can use common areas such as libraries, as long as existing public health guidelines are followed.

Fulford said the group strategy is a really good evolution to allow kids to get back to normal. “

“It means that children can be together, they can play, they can socialize and in fact they can be normal.”

In the case of exposure to COVID-19, having groups compared to mixing the whole class results in fewer children having to be isolated at home, Banerji said.

















Schools with mechanical ventilation are expected to use the highest possible degree filters and turn on their systems at least two hours before the start of school, and schools without is expected to have HEPA (unit air efficient) filter units. top) in all classes.

Dr. Peter Juni, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Toronto and scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said the emphasis on camouflage and ventilation is a key part of the overall provincial plan.

This is probably the most important part here. Instead of hygiene theaters, we need the best ventilation possible and in cases where this is not possible, we should also use HEPA filtration to make the most of the environment, he said.

Banerji agreed, saying that improving ventilation systems is “really critical to preventing COVID-19” and has a greater focus on that in the school plan, as opposed to transmission through facilities.

It is suggested to clean and disinfect the affected surfaces at least twice a day. This includes bathrooms, dining areas, door handles, light switches, handles and tables.

When it comes to vaccinations, the guidance follows past messages from the Ontario government that vaccinations against COVID-19 will not be mandatory for anyone. However, those who are entitled are being encouraged to be inoculated.

Banerji said that while the plan is reasonable, quite comprehensive and more permissive than previous school guidelines, the lack of a vaccination policy is a notable omission. “

She said vaccinations should be mandatory in schools for teachers and students who are eligible to receive vaccinations.

In the midst of a pandemic with the Delta variant, I find it hard to understand why we would not want children to be vaccinated, she said.

Last week, Ontario chief physician said students ages 12 to 17 who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be subject to stricter isolation rules in the event of a virus outbreak this fall.

Dr. Kieran Moore says students who are fully vaccinated against the virus will need to take COVID-19 tests if they are in contact with a high-risk person.

Students who test negative may return to school, but those who are not immunized will be out of school for a minimum of 10 days while awaiting test results.

Banerji said the provincial document did not address the point of how schools can apply different rules for vaccinated children versus unvaccinated ones.

Juni said a clear reference to transparent reporting of vaccination rates for schools was also lacking.

I think this would provide a security, but also a basis for discussion for parents, for communities and covered school areas, he said.

Indoors, students can sing and play instruments, including wind instruments, in well-ventilated areas.

Masks are encouraged inside, but are not required to be sung if there is distance, and two feet should also be kept inside when playing wind instruments within a group.

Juni said there was a risk to this approach and he would prefer music classes to move out.

Even if it is well ventilated, if multiple groups are in the same space, that is the part where I feel a little anxious, in fact, he said.

















Assemblies will also be allowed to resume, as well as field and overnight trips, which Banerjee said would be particularly dangerous if children were not vaccinated.

“I think whenever you have a group of unvaccinated children who are overnight in the same place, then it is dangerous,” she said.

For daily COVID-19 protocols, students will need to complete self-examination and on-site examination may be conducted by the Ontario Ministry of Education if there are higher transmission periods (e.g. after a break).

Despite the security measures, Banerji said she really expects the outbreaks and spread of COVID-19 in schools to come in the fall, but most children will not get very sick, she said.

with files from Global News Nick Westoll, Kamil Karamali, Anuska Yadav and the Canadian Press.

