The international trip can take years according to Australia’s covid plan

Australia’s borders will remain largely closed even when 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated, according to the new Covid-19 roadmap, but travel bubbles are proposed to Singapore and the Pacific next year.

This may include upcoming vacations to destinations including Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands and the Solomon Islands, but at this stage this is a long way off with Fiji currently reporting over 1000 Covid cases per day.

The Doherty Institute report has outlined a four-phase plan to remove the restrictions, and the bad news is that the open borders do not reach Phase D-the final phase known as “post-vaccination”.

This means that the days of returning to pre-pandemic trips where you can steal to Bali for a break at frequent flight points are still years away.

RELATED: Blockages can last for years to come

However, restrictions on immigrants returning home to Australia and restrictions on travel abroad for vaccinated will be lifted once 80 per cent of Australians are vaccinated.

The federal budget envisions that the borders will remain largely closed until July 2022.

Under the Doherty Institute roadmap, current vaccination levels are known as Phase A. Phase B is when Australia reaches 70 per cent of all adults fully vaccinated with two doses.

Stage C is 80 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Australia is not expected to reach 80 per cent of Australians vaccinated in the current vaccination trajectories by 2022.

Phase B – 70 percent vaccinated – by the end of 2021

Under Phase B of the Covid guide when 70 percent of adults are vaccinated blockages are less likely but possible. The Doherty Institute predicts this stage could be reached by November, but the Prime Minister is defending his bets by suggesting the end of the year.

International border crossings will remain in place with low-level international arrivals, with “safe and proportionate quarantine to minimize the risk of Covid entering Australia”.

RELATED: Prime Minister unveils new Aussie ‘supers spreaders’

The Morrison government is being asked to restore entry-level passenger limits to previous levels for unvaccinated returning passengers and higher limits for vaccinated returning passengers at this stage.

Restricted entry of overseas students and economic visa holders is also allowed, subject to arrangements and quarantine availability.

Reduced quarantine arrangements for vaccinated residents may also be considered, such as allowing them to quarantine at home.

Phase C – 80 percent fully vaccinated – 2022

By the time 80 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, the Doherty Institute is proposing to remove all restrictions on the return of Australians vaccinated from abroad.

However, this will only allow immigrants to return home more freely, will not allow all Australians to travel abroad during the holidays.

Under Phase B, the government will lift travel restrictions abroad for vaccinated Australians. In other words, you can go out, but there is no promise to return.

It is also proposed that during this phase a travel bubble be allowed for unlimited travel to new candidate countries including Singapore and the Pacific.

There will be a gradual reopening of domestic and international international travel, with safe havens and proportional quarantine and reduced travel requirements for fully vaccinated.

RELATED: Lottery prizes for vaccinated Aussies

Phase D

It is not clear what the timeline is for the final stage of the process. But until this final stage “after vaccination” the Morrison government is planning to “open international borders” according to the roadmap.

The final stage would still require quarantine for high-risk incoming trips. It will also allow non-quarantined arrivals for all vaccinated, quarantined and non-quarantined arrivals of unvaccinated passengers who undergo pre-flight and arrival testing.

New vaccine passports

E Sydney Morning Herald is reporting today that Australians will use a QR code vaccine certificate for international travel according to a plan being considered by the budget razor.

It would involve using your MyGov account vaccination certificates at airports when you make border statements and place it in a digital wallet on your phone, or print it out and carry it to the airport.

At this stage, the plan is for international travel only and there is no agreement with states to implement it to offer vaccinated adults greater freedom to travel in the event of border closure.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed the option however as a way to provide an incentive for more people to get vaccinated, but that will depend on agreement with the states.

However, Conservative MPs including George Christensen have expressed concern in the party chamber about any form of mandatory vaccination documents or restrictions for those who choose not to take the hit.

Many countries already require travelers to keep either evidence of vaccination or a negative test result to enter the trip without entering the hotel quarantine.