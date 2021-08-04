MSF pulls out of northwestern Cameroon after government suspension, leaving thousands careless

One of the world’s leading humanitarian agencies is withdrawing from a region devastated by the Cameroon conflict after the government banned it from providing health care to thousands of people who have no other care.

Médecins Sans Frontières (Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced on Tuesday that they were withdrawing from Cameroon’s North West Region, one of two English-speaking regions where nearly one million people have fled their homes due to fighting between government forces and separatists. armed.

We can no longer stay in a region where we are not allowed to provide care for people, said Emmanuel Lampaert, MSF’s operations coordinator for Central Africa.

The suspension significantly reduces access to medical services in an area where communities have been badly affected by armed violence, he said in a statement. People are paying a very heavy price for this situation.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in both regions since fighting broke out in late 2016. Dozens of battles have been reported in the last two months in the latest escalation of violence. Health clinics and ambulances were among the services forced to close as a result, leaving many people dependent on groups such as MSF.

Cameroon’s authoritarian government ordered MSF to suspend its activities in the Northwest Region last December, following a series of allegations that the humanitarian agency was supporting local armed groups in the region. MSF has repeatedly denied the allegations during months of trying to overturn the suspension.

Government accusations against humanitarian agencies are becoming increasingly common in areas of global conflict. This week, the Ethiopian government ordered a halt to the activities of two aid agencies, the Dutch branch of MSF and the Norwegian Refugee Council, which have provided support to thousands of people in the war-torn Tigray region.

Ethiopian officials have repeatedly claimed that aid workers were transporting weapons to the Tigrayan rebels. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday that the allegations were dangerous and should be stopped.

In conflict zones, humanitarian agencies are often the only source of medical services for many people. In Cameroon’s English-speaking regions, one-fifth of all health facilities have closed due to the crisis.

A report by the Coalition for the Protection of Health in Conflict found that attacks on health clinics, as well as arrests and abductions of health workers, were on the rise in Cameroon last year citing 17 such incidents compared to eight last year.

From kidnappings and threats to acts of violence in medical facilities, it is clear that the space available to medical staff and aid workers is shrinking, the MSF said in a report from Cameroon last month. Since MSF began operating an ambulance service in the Northwest and Southwest regions in 2018, nurses, drivers, and patients in ambulances have been regularly harassed, threatened, and intimidated by gunmen.

In the Northwest region, MSF was providing the only free 24-hour ambulance service and was one of the few agencies providing free medical care to tens of thousands of people. Last year alone, his teams performed 3,272 surgeries, transported 4,407 people by ambulance, treated 180 survivors of sexual violence, and supported more than 42,500 consultations by community health workers.

In a report this week, Human Rights Watch said the recent escalation of fighting between government forces and armed separatists has led to an increase in abuses on both sides. In a two-day period in early June, for example, Cameroonian security forces killed two civilians, raped a 53-year-old woman and destroyed and looted at least 33 homes and shops, the report said. She described how security forces had looted and desecrated the palace of a traditional leader in a village.

In separate attacks in recent weeks, armed separatists killed a 12-year-old boy and a 51-year-old teacher and abducted four humanitarian workers, Human Rights Watch said.

Amnesty International, in a report last week, provided satellite images of several villages burned or destroyed by the attackers, leaving dozens of civilians dead.

Fighting has continued unabated for three years, with civilians bearing the brunt of illegal killings, abductions and widespread destruction of homes and villages, Amnesty said. Government intervention has been limited and there has been an almost complete silence from the international community.

In Canada, petitioners have sent letters to Parliament calling for sanctions against Cameroonian leaders involved in the violence. The Canadian government has responded that it is deeply concerned about the violence in Cameroon and has encouraged the Cameroonian authorities to take steps towards a negotiated solution.

