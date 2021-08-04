International
MSF pulls out of northwestern Cameroon after government suspension, leaving thousands careless
One of the world’s leading humanitarian agencies is withdrawing from a region devastated by the Cameroon conflict after the government banned it from providing health care to thousands of people who have no other care.
Médecins Sans Frontières (Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced on Tuesday that they were withdrawing from Cameroon’s North West Region, one of two English-speaking regions where nearly one million people have fled their homes due to fighting between government forces and separatists. armed.
We can no longer stay in a region where we are not allowed to provide care for people, said Emmanuel Lampaert, MSF’s operations coordinator for Central Africa.
The suspension significantly reduces access to medical services in an area where communities have been badly affected by armed violence, he said in a statement. People are paying a very heavy price for this situation.
MSF aid group says it is horrified after three colleagues were found dead in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
More than 3,000 people have been killed in both regions since fighting broke out in late 2016. Dozens of battles have been reported in the last two months in the latest escalation of violence. Health clinics and ambulances were among the services forced to close as a result, leaving many people dependent on groups such as MSF.
Cameroon’s authoritarian government ordered MSF to suspend its activities in the Northwest Region last December, following a series of allegations that the humanitarian agency was supporting local armed groups in the region. MSF has repeatedly denied the allegations during months of trying to overturn the suspension.
Government accusations against humanitarian agencies are becoming increasingly common in areas of global conflict. This week, the Ethiopian government ordered a halt to the activities of two aid agencies, the Dutch branch of MSF and the Norwegian Refugee Council, which have provided support to thousands of people in the war-torn Tigray region.
Ethiopian officials have repeatedly claimed that aid workers were transporting weapons to the Tigrayan rebels. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday that the allegations were dangerous and should be stopped.
In conflict zones, humanitarian agencies are often the only source of medical services for many people. In Cameroon’s English-speaking regions, one-fifth of all health facilities have closed due to the crisis.
A report by the Coalition for the Protection of Health in Conflict found that attacks on health clinics, as well as arrests and abductions of health workers, were on the rise in Cameroon last year citing 17 such incidents compared to eight last year.
From kidnappings and threats to acts of violence in medical facilities, it is clear that the space available to medical staff and aid workers is shrinking, the MSF said in a report from Cameroon last month. Since MSF began operating an ambulance service in the Northwest and Southwest regions in 2018, nurses, drivers, and patients in ambulances have been regularly harassed, threatened, and intimidated by gunmen.
In the Northwest region, MSF was providing the only free 24-hour ambulance service and was one of the few agencies providing free medical care to tens of thousands of people. Last year alone, his teams performed 3,272 surgeries, transported 4,407 people by ambulance, treated 180 survivors of sexual violence, and supported more than 42,500 consultations by community health workers.
In a report this week, Human Rights Watch said the recent escalation of fighting between government forces and armed separatists has led to an increase in abuses on both sides. In a two-day period in early June, for example, Cameroonian security forces killed two civilians, raped a 53-year-old woman and destroyed and looted at least 33 homes and shops, the report said. She described how security forces had looted and desecrated the palace of a traditional leader in a village.
In separate attacks in recent weeks, armed separatists killed a 12-year-old boy and a 51-year-old teacher and abducted four humanitarian workers, Human Rights Watch said.
Amnesty International, in a report last week, provided satellite images of several villages burned or destroyed by the attackers, leaving dozens of civilians dead.
Fighting has continued unabated for three years, with civilians bearing the brunt of illegal killings, abductions and widespread destruction of homes and villages, Amnesty said. Government intervention has been limited and there has been an almost complete silence from the international community.
In Canada, petitioners have sent letters to Parliament calling for sanctions against Cameroonian leaders involved in the violence. The Canadian government has responded that it is deeply concerned about the violence in Cameroon and has encouraged the Cameroonian authorities to take steps towards a negotiated solution.
Our morning and evening update newsletters have been written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the most important headlines of the day. Sign up today.
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-msf-withdraws-from-northwest-cameroon-after-government-suspension/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]