Covid Coronavirus 19: NZ spends 2 million important moments; 770,000 Kiwis fully vaccinated
August 4, 2021 New Zealand has surpassed the achievement of 2 million vaccines against Covid. Of these, 1,251,000 are first doses and almost 770,000 people have had two doses and are fully vaccinated.
Of these, 1,251,000 are first doses and almost 770,000 people have had two doses and are fully vaccinated.
There were over 42,000 doses of vaccine given yesterday – the biggest day yet, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference this afternoon.
Reservations for the age group 55 and over will open on Friday.
There are no new cases of the Covid-19 community and two in MIQ today. The two new MIQ cases are travelers from Ghana and Britain.
There are currently 29 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.
Returnees from Australia are tracked
Health officials said contact tracking staff also identified 2995 people who returned to Victoria-operated flights between July 25 and 30 and were required under Article 70 notice to be isolated until the third day negative test.
Of these, 2611 have so far returned a negative test and the rest were being evaluated for follow-up.
As a result of Queensland’s decision over the weekend to enter a three-day deadlock in parts of the state, contact tracking staff were reminding all returning travelers to check out places of interest and monitor for Covid symptoms .
Mattina remained in quarantine in a safe bed in Bluff. As of this morning, 13 of the 21 original sailors remain aboard the ship.
‘Strong’ access to the border
Hipkins said the current international situation has seen a 20 percent increase in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks.
The pandemic “continued to rage,” with the Delta spreading to more and more countries.
Fiji was seeing accelerated cases – over 1,000 cases a day over the past week.
The World Health Organization continued to warn many people who mistakenly believed the pandemic was coming to an end, Hipkins said. “Its not.”
That underscored the importance of MIQ and New Zealand border policies, Hipkins said.
It also meant that New Zealand would continue to have a “set” approach to the border.
MIQ problems
On MIQ issues and to make the booking system fairer, MIQ co-chair Megan Main said 32 changes were made last week.
The government was looking at being safe and fair by notifying people when wholesale coupons would be issued.
They had seen a waiting list, but where there were more people who wanted a place than there was space, people would still lose.
Hipkins said they had also seen a lottery, but again people would always lose.
The rollout passes to Group 4
As of Monday evening there were 1.97 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered nationwide, including more than 750,000 people now fully vaccinated.
This comes after a massive vaccination event in Manukau, Auckland, over the weekend, where more than 15,000 people received the first dose of the vaccine.
The spread shifted to Group 4, the general population, from last week with people over the age of 60 now able to reserve a vaccine.
Anyone classified as in the other priority groups is still able to reserve a vaccine.
As the spread of vaccination continues to increase in number, concerns remain about its capital.
The gap in rates between Mori and non-Mori continues to widen. As of last week 8.5 percent Mori had been vaccinated.
The government says this is because Mori has a lower life expectancy – seven years – and therefore had fewer elderly Mori in the top priority groups.
He says the rates for Morin over the age of 65 are roughly equal to those for non-Mori, however she has refused to release data supporting the claim.
Health experts have criticized this justification as a “racist and supportive privilege”.
This, and the evidence that Mori was more likely to catch Covid-19 and have more severe results, were part of expert advice that the Government rejected to give higher vaccine priority to Mori and Pacific people aged 50 -64 years old.
