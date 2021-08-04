Nearly 5 million fewer girls to be born worldwide over the next 10 years







An estimated 4.7 million fewer girls are expected to be born globally in the next 10 years due to gender selection practices in countries with a cultural preference for male offspring, a trend that could undermine social cohesion in the long run, research has shown. on Tuesday. The research suggested that the projected shortage in the number of girls to be born will lead to a surplus of youth in about a third of the global population by 2030, which could lead to increased antisocial behavior and violence. Sex-selective abortions have been on the rise over the past 40 years in countries across Southeast Europe along with South and East Asia, with as yet undefined demographic impacts. To model what short- and long-term impact gender selection will have on societies, an international team of researchers analyzed data from more than three billion births over the past 50 years. Focusing on 12 countries where the male-female ratio had increased since 1970 and another 17 where this ratio was at risk of increasing due to social or cultural trends, they simulated two scenarios. The first assumed an increase in the rate of gender selection, based on statistical evidence. The second scenario assumed an increase in gender selection in certain countries, based on observed trends and a decrease in fertility, but for which specific data were lacking. In Scenario 1, countries saw a 4.7 million shortfall in the number of girls born by 2030. For Scenario 2, the figure rose to more than 22 million globally by 2100. The authors of the research, published in BMJ medical journal, they said. prejudice against male offspring can lead to a “marital coercion” in the affected countries. “Women less than expected in a population can result in high levels of antisocial behavior and violence, and can ultimately affect long-term stability and sustainable social development,” they write. The United Nations defines selective sex practices along with child marriage and female genital mutilation as harmful practices targeted under the Millennium Development Goals. The authors of the new study called for better data collection of such practices in order to eradicate them, as well as broader educational initiatives. “A broader objective relates to the need to influence gender norms which lie at the core of harmful practices such as prenatal gender selection,” they write. “This requires broader legal frameworks to ensure gender equality.”



