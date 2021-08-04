RCMP hunting suspect found after potentially deadly explosive device found after double shooting in Kelowna





RCMP has released video of a suspect after discovering a valuable explosive device after a double shooting in Kelowna on Saturday shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the device was found near the intersection of Pandosy Street and KLO Street after it was registered for investigation. The suspect in the video is wearing light-colored pants and a light-colored sweater with the hood raised up. (Kelowna RCMP) “We can now confirm that this was a viable explosive,” Insp said. Beth McAndie. Based on our examination, this device had the potential to cause significant property damage and severely injure members of the public that evening. “ The Explosives Disposal Unit attended the next day and detonated the device safely at a secondary location, police said. His McAndiesaid discovery marks a dramatic escalation of violence that put innocent members of the community at real risk. “This is unacceptable to us, and we are doing everything in our power to identify the parties involved in this incident.” Look | Police suspected of double shooting fled the scene: Kelowna police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fled the shooting scene on Saturday that put two people in hospital. 0:08 The shooting suspect was seen fleeing the area in a light-colored SUV. A 25-year-old Surrey man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting, and West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis, 37, was transported to the hospital but has since been released. The July 31 shooting scene on Pandosy Street and KLO Road in Kelowna BC (Winston Szeto / CBC News) RCMP says Gianis, who is one of the victims, is known to them. “Because of his criminal activities and collaborators, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the general public,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthysa said in a statement. In 2007, Gianis’s house was shot 14 times overnight. As part of the ongoing investigation, the Kelowna RCMP is seeking any dagger blows from vehicles moving on Pandosy Road from KLO Street to Harvey Avenue between 6:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on July 31. Anonymous advice can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving an online tip atwww.crimestoppers.net

