UN chief: Islamic State threatens global peace

UNITED NATIONS – Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a new report that the threat to international peace and security from the Islamic State extremist group is growing, showing an alarming expansion of its members in Africa and its focus on a return to his former self-proclaimed Caliphate in Syria and Iraq.

The UN Security Council report, released on Tuesday, said IS and other terrorist groups have benefited from the disruption, grievances and emerging obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the ground and online. .

As blockades in conflict-free zones suppressed terrorist activity, in conflict zones where pandemic restrictions have less impact, the threat from IS, also known by the Arabic acronym Daesh, has already increased, Guterres said.

As pandemic-related constraints gradually ease, there is a short-term threat of Daesh-inspired attacks outside conflict zones by single actors or small groups that have been radicalized, incited and possibly remotely online, he said.

The UN chief said this illustrates a wider and evolving danger from the accelerated use of digital technologies during the pandemic and the potential for new and emerging technologies to be used for terrorist purposes.

Assessing the Islamic State threat, Guterres said its leader, Amir Muhammad Said Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, remains reluctant to communicate directly with supporters, and command and control groups over its global members have weakened, although continues to provide guidance and some financial support.

He said the autonomy of regional members has been strengthened especially in West Africa and the Sahel, East and Central Africa, Afghanistan and South Asia. This evolution will be an important factor in Daesh ‘s global influence in the future, he said, citing unidentified UN member states.

Member states also estimate that the extremist group will continue to prioritize regrouping and seeking revival in Iraq and Syria as its main area of ​​operations, he said.

The 16-page report, prepared by the Security Council’s counterterrorism committee and experts monitoring Islamic State sanctions, said the group remains active in large areas of Syria, where it is seeking to rebuild its combat capabilities and expand the insurgency. his.

Guterres said Islamic State was conducting operations against attacks from checkpoints on both sides of the Euphrates River in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour and was continuing operations against government forces and in the Syrian desert.

In Iraq, IS remains under constant pressure against terrorism, but continues to conduct strike and leadership operations seeking to undermine critical infrastructure projects, ignite sectarian divisions and municipal grievances, and create media coverage, he said.

As for the finances of extremist groups, the UN chief said estimates of the financial reserves available to IS in Iraq and Syria range between $ 25 million and $ 50 million, with an unidentified UN member state says most of the funds are in Iraq.

The Secretary-General said the most striking development in the first half of 2021 has been the expansion of the Islamic State in Africa, where terrorist groups have caused the greatest number of casualties.

He said some of the most effective IS collaborators are spreading their influence and activities from Mali to Burkina Faso and Niger, from Nigeria to Niger, Chad and Cameroon and from Mozambique to Tanzania.

He underlined that the interaction between terrorism, fragility and conflict has become stronger and underlines the need for an urgent, global response to support African countries and regional organizations, Guterres said.

In Afghanistan, he said, the IS branch has expanded its presence in several provinces and in and around the capital Kabul, despite leadership, human and financial losses during 2020. In Kabul, most of its attacks have targeted minorities. , civil society actors, government employees and security forces, he said.

In Islamic State efforts to regroup and rebuild Afghanistan, Guterres said the group has given priority to recruiting and training new supporters and hopes to attract Taliban members and other militants who reject the US-Taliban deal, as well as fighters. from Iraq.

Estimates of IS strength in Afghanistan range widely, from 500 to 1,500 fighters, with an unidentified UN member state saying its strength could rise to 10,000 in the medium term, he said.

Guterres said UN member states have already warned that Daesh could regain the ability to orchestrate international attacks if its core or that of one of its regional members becomes strong enough.

This scenario has only become more credible, the UN chief warned.