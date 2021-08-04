



Image Source: AP / REPRESENTATIVE. The US is trying to help India, others to produce the vaccine: Joe Biden. The United States is helping India and other countries be able to produce their own vaccines, said President Joe Biden. With the need for several billion doses worldwide, the U.S. pledged to provide half a billion, Biden said during a news conference at the White House on Tuesday. We are committed to over half a billion doses. And we are trying to provide more and ensure the capacity of countries like India to be able to produce the vaccine themselves. And we help them do that. That’s what we’re doing now, he said in response to a question. And we’re trying to cross the road, it’s free. We do not burden anyone with anything. And we are trying to do as much as possible, he added. In this fight against COVID-19, Biden asserted, the United States committed itself to becoming the vaccine arsenal, the way it was the arsenal of democracy during World War II. We are supporting that commitment. We have contributed more than any other nation to COVAX as a global collective effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. We have supported overseas manufacturing efforts through our partnerships with Japan, India, Australia- known as Quad, he said. Biden said that during his trip to Europe in June, he had announced that the US would buy 500 million innovative doses of Pfizer and donate to nearly a hundred low- and middle-income countries that do not have the vaccine. Those doses will start shipping later this month, he said. We also announced that we will donate 80 million doses of our vaccine to supply the world, which has already begun, Biden said, adding that so far, the US has shipped over 110 million doses of its vaccine to 65 countries, which are among the most hit in the world. We will continue to deliver tens of millions of doses over the summer and work to increase the production and production of US vaccines worldwide as well. They are not just vaccines. We are continuing to provide countries in need with more testing, protective equipment and personnel to curb the growth of the virus. We have done it in India and elsewhere, the President said. In the race for the 21st century between democracies and autocracies, we must prove that democracies can deliver. The democracies of the world are looking at America leading again in two ways. First, to demonstrate we can control this virus at home. And second, to show that we can help address it worldwide. Vaccinate America and help vaccinate the world. That way we will overcome this, he added. Latest world news

