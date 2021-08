Blackstock was promoted to assistant coach; Fuchs joins the support staff

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — TIU director of men’s soccer coach Josiah Larson has announced the promotion of the graduate assistant Airrion Blackstock assistant coach before the 2021 season. Coach Larson has also announced the addition of Hannah Fuchs as administrative assistant to the program. Blackstock’s promotion comes after the departure of the assistant coach Zach Harris , who returned to alma mater at Cedarville University in Ohio for a non-coaching position, as well as the departure of an assistant Cake Tyler . “We are all excited about Zach and Airrion,” said coach Larson. “I’m excited for Zach in his future endeavors, as he has done so much for the program in laying the foundation and growing in his capacity as coach. We are also excited for Airrion for the opportunity to bring his passion for ministry, mentoring, and also his extensive knowledge of the game for our team “. Blackstock joined the Trinity men’s soccer team in 2019 as a graduate assistant, coming shortly after his team-playing career at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Virginia native Fairfax earned a degree from Mercer in 2018 in business administration after a four-year career playing for the Bears, which saw him captain the team in a second consecutive NCAA Division I tournament in his senior season. Airrion also played in the Premier Development League (PDL) in the summer for the Seattle Sounders U23 and Tormenta FC. Fuchs, a native of Provo, Utah, joins the men’s soccer program after ending her playing career at TIU for the women’s team this spring during the shortened and planned COVID season. The former Trinity striker / midfielder played in a total of 43 games for the Trojans from 2017 to 2020, headlined by a junior junior season in 2019, where she recorded 13 points in six goals and an assist along the way for the NCCAA All-Region honors. Fuchs was also a member of the TIU 2017 NCCAA team during her first year. The Trojans will start the 2021 season on Tuesday, August 18 on the road against NCCAA defending champion Grace College Lancers. The start is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST at the First Source Bank Field on Lake Winona, Indiana. Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU men’s soccer news and schedule updates. Follow the Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics Tweet – @TIUMensSoccer @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiumenssoccer Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive, national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

