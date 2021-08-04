Queensland Covid Update: 19 new cases reported as state faces biggest blast since last year | Queensland

Queensland has canceled next Wednesday the planned public holiday amid the Covid-19 states’ biggest outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic last year.

Nineteen new Covid cases were registered in Queensland yesterday, two of which were in overseas travelers returning to hotel quarantine.

Sixteen of the new cases were bought locally and linked to the Indooroopilly group in Brisbanes in the west, bringing the total in the Delta group to 63.

An additional case has been confirmed in a pilot in Cairns who works piloting ships across the Great Barrier Reef.

Two people were completely isolated during their infectious period and one person was active in the community for five days.

Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said there were early signs that the current blockade in Southeast Queensland was working, but did not rule out a possible extension.

Hopefully this will only be five days, but every time someone leaves their home increases the risk that this blockage will need to last longer, Miles said. Now is not the time to buy outdoor furniture. There will be time before summer to buy sun loungers.

Residents of 11 local government areas will emerge from the blockade on Sunday at 4pm, but Queensland Health Chief Dr Jeannette Young said this would require high compliance and testing rates.

I’m convinced that if the Queenslanders continue what they have done and just increase it a bit, that we can get this under control by Sunday, Young said.

If we’re not doing something really, really, really special in Queensland, then extend the block.

Sign up to receive an email with top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Young said the source of the Cairns pilots’ infection was still under investigation. The genomic sequence showed no link between the pilot case and the Brisbane explosion. Its confirmed delta. It is not the Delta Strain that is circulating in Brisbane and has not been piled up with any other known Delta case in Queensland, Young said.

He has won the Delta variant most likely from one of those ships.

Young said the pilot was fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer in March and testing had shown low levels of the Covid-19 virus. Fully vaccinated people can still become infected with Covid, but the infection is much less likely to result in death or serious illness requiring hospitalization.

Healthcare workers test members of the public at a Covid-19 testing clinic at Indooroopilly State High School in Brisbane on Wednesday. Photo: Darren England / AAP

As for how the Indooroopilly group was formed, Young said it was entirely possible to never find the connection between one of those two cases that came to Queensland on June 29 and this family of five. [in Brisbane].

It could have been someone who was infected at the airport, or in the hotel quarantine, in the hospital or in the community, and they could be one of those 20% who get no symptoms.