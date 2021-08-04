Connect with us

International

Queensland Covid Update: 19 new cases reported as state faces biggest blast since last year | Queensland

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

 


Queensland has canceled next Wednesday the planned public holiday amid the Covid-19 states’ biggest outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic last year.

Nineteen new Covid cases were registered in Queensland yesterday, two of which were in overseas travelers returning to hotel quarantine.

Sixteen of the new cases were bought locally and linked to the Indooroopilly group in Brisbanes in the west, bringing the total in the Delta group to 63.

An additional case has been confirmed in a pilot in Cairns who works piloting ships across the Great Barrier Reef.

Two people were completely isolated during their infectious period and one person was active in the community for five days.

Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said there were early signs that the current blockade in Southeast Queensland was working, but did not rule out a possible extension.

Hopefully this will only be five days, but every time someone leaves their home increases the risk that this blockage will need to last longer, Miles said. Now is not the time to buy outdoor furniture. There will be time before summer to buy sun loungers.

Residents of 11 local government areas will emerge from the blockade on Sunday at 4pm, but Queensland Health Chief Dr Jeannette Young said this would require high compliance and testing rates.

I’m convinced that if the Queenslanders continue what they have done and just increase it a bit, that we can get this under control by Sunday, Young said.

If we’re not doing something really, really, really special in Queensland, then extend the block.

Sign up to receive an email with top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Young said the source of the Cairns pilots’ infection was still under investigation. The genomic sequence showed no link between the pilot case and the Brisbane explosion. Its confirmed delta. It is not the Delta Strain that is circulating in Brisbane and has not been piled up with any other known Delta case in Queensland, Young said.

He has won the Delta variant most likely from one of those ships.

Young said the pilot was fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer in March and testing had shown low levels of the Covid-19 virus. Fully vaccinated people can still become infected with Covid, but the infection is much less likely to result in death or serious illness requiring hospitalization.

Healthcare workers test members of the public at a Covid-19 testing clinic at Indooroopilly State High School in Brisbane on Wednesday.
Healthcare workers test members of the public at a Covid-19 testing clinic at Indooroopilly State High School in Brisbane on Wednesday. Photo: Darren England / AAP

As for how the Indooroopilly group was formed, Young said it was entirely possible to never find the connection between one of those two cases that came to Queensland on June 29 and this family of five. [in Brisbane].

It could have been someone who was infected at the airport, or in the hotel quarantine, in the hospital or in the community, and they could be one of those 20% who get no symptoms.

Miles said the Ekka public holiday in Brisbane, also known as Peoples Day, will be rescheduled for a date later in the year. The Queensland Royal Show, better known as Ekka, has already been canceled for the second year in a row.

A record 51,479 people had Covid tests in Queensland in the last 24 hours.

At least 5,844 people are subject to quarantine instructions at home, with 9,598 isolated in total. We expect those figures to actually be higher, Miles said.

Queenslands Health Minister Yvette Dath has called on the communewealth government to deliver the 150,000 additional doses of AstraZeneca it has offered before next week.

Two hundred and twenty-four pharmacies in Queensland have been approved for the administration of vaccines.

Victorian authorities, meanwhile, said they do not plan to ease restrictions early, despite the state marking the first clean sheet of Covid-19 since the fifth blockade.

No new cases were reported in Victoria on Wednesday in the states the first day without an acquired infection in the country since its Delta-type outbreak appeared more than three weeks ago.

Covid-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said it was a moment of calm celebration and enjoyment, though he warned he had a long way to go.

It is a symbolic note of a point where there are no more Covid cases, he told reporters. It means we were on the right track with the strategy we set three or four weeks ago when we first transferred to this explosion.

But that did not inspire health officials to present a planned review of the restrictions, with Weimar confirming the current group would remain in place until Aug. 10.

We still have active cases in our community right here that we know about … we still have just under 3,000 key close contacts … and we still have ongoing risks on the rest of the east coast, he said.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/04/queensland-covid-update-19-new-cases-reported-as-state-faces-biggest-outbreak-since-last-year

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: