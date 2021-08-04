



The replacement of governments for the Erasmus student exchange scheme across Europe seems to have started with a quick flight, although experts warn that the final number of young people attending is likely to be well below its initial expectations. The Department for Education said more than 40,000 young people will be able to work and study abroad later this year through the new Turing scheme, introduced by the government to offset UK withdrawal from the Erasmus scheme last year . According to DFE estimates, 120 universities have applied for part of the 110 million scheme, along with schools and colleges of further education, to fund work and study placement. The total of 40,000 is said to include 28,000 places for university students in 2021-22, more than the 18,300 placements that took place under the Erasmus scheme in the 2018-19 academic year. Paul James Cardwell, a professor at City Law School, University of London, who has compared the Erasmus and Turing schemes, said: “All opportunities to study abroad are welcome, but we need to be clear about how many students will go to really abroad, which will probably be much lower than the numbers for which it is offered. We also do not know if these placements have been adjusted and confirmed and, in essence, how much funding will be allocated to each participant. The new scheme has a wider geographical reach than that of Erasmus, with DFE saying young people will be funded to get jobs and study in 150 countries. However, many of the countries listed by the DFE have border entry restrictions due to the Covid pandemic that will continue to hamper participation next year. Gavin Williamson, secretary of education, said he was pleased that 48% of applicants are expected to be of disadvantaged background, as part of governments targeting areas that had seen low reception of the Erasmus program or its successor, Erasmus +. Under the Turing scheme, disadvantaged students will be eligible for funding to cover additional costs such as visas and passports. The opportunity to work and learn in a place away from home is a once in a lifetime opportunity that broadens minds, sharpens skills, and improves outcomes. But so far it has been an opportunity disproportionately enjoyed by those of the most privileged descent, Williamson said. 40,000 applications exceed DfEs’s own estimates for Turings in the first year. But university administrators said part of the increase compared to Erasmus was the inclusion of existing exchanges that took place outside Erasmus, such as language programs. Matt Western, the minister of shadow universities, said: Conservative rhetoric on the Turing scheme does not correspond to reality. Ministers are claiming they are targeting disadvantaged students, but their scheme does not provide support to cover tuition fees, which will make access to this extraordinary opportunity impossible for many students. Cardwell said it was too early to say whether Turing would be an adequate replacement for Erasmus. Even if students are able to travel to the host country during the pandemic, if individual funding does not cover travel-related costs, then the number of actual departures may be quite low, he said. For all destinations, the tuition fees removed by Erasmus will not be covered under Turing, and these can be extremely high. Many students going within Europe, for example those in language or dual degree programs, would normally leave under Erasmus, so it will be interesting to compare the level of funding they actually receive.

