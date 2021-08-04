Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record for gold in 400m hurdles





Sydney McLaughlin sat back after the last set of hurdles to win the 400m hurdles gold in Tokyo on Wednesday, breaking her US record from 51.46 to knock down team-mate and former world record holder Dalilah Muhammad is an Olympic champion. Muhammad, the reigning world champion, won the silver with a better personal record of 51.58. Rising star Femke Bol of the Netherlands, already the fourth fastest of all time, won bronze at 52.03. US Sydney Mclaughlin celebrates after winning the women’s 400m hurdles final by setting a new world record during the Tokyo Olympics at the Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2021. Javier Soriano / AFP via Getty Images After finishing second after a race of Muhammad’s world records at the 2019 American Championships and the World Championships, McLaughlin finally responded to the 2021 U.S. Olympics with one of his own at 51.90, becoming the first 400-meter hurdle to go sub-52. She made her Olympic debut as a 17-year-old miracle at the Rio 2016 Games, becoming the youngest U.S. track and field Olympian in 44 years, but had an early exit in the semifinals. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Kentucky, then became a professional. Under first coach Joanna Hayes, the 2004 100-hurdles Olympic champion, she won the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships after Muhammad. But near the beginning of this year she announced that she had changed coaches at Bobby Kersee, the husband of six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee and old coach Allyson Felix. After a 2021 season with several high-obstacle races, apparently chosen by Kersee to increase McLaughlin’s speed, she did not run her first 400-meter hurdles race until early June. The men’s gold medalist, Norwegian Karsten Warholm, also broke his world record on Tuesday, reaching a score of 45.94 to win a final in which almost the entire field scored his personal best. Both McLaughlin and Muhammad can be selected to compete on the U.S. 4x400m women’s relay team.

