Amazon employees at AL warehouse may have second chance to join – National and International News – TUE 3Aug2021

AL Amazon employees can get the union’s second vote. COVID cases increase significantly; slight increase in vaccinations. The Palestinians make no agreement to avoid expulsion from the Jewish settlers.

NATIONAL NEWS

Amazon employees at AL warehouse may have a second chance to join

Earlier this year, employees at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, AL, near Birmingham, voted nearly 2-1 against joining the Retailer, Wholesale and Supermarket Union (RWDSU).

But now, the National Labor Relations Board has found that Amazon has put illegal pressure on employees to vote against the union. The NLRB says the Amazon manipulation was enough to call a second vote.

At an NLRB hearing, employees testified that Amazon held numerous mandatory anti-union meetings and engaged in various other intimidation tactics. These included sending text messages to employees threatening to close the warehouse if the union won.

Both unions and the NLRB criticized the Amazon decision to install a mailbox on the company property to collect postal ballots for voting. At the time, RWDSU said keeping the mailbox in full view of the company’s oversight scared workers and raised fears that their votes were being monitored. A pro-union employee even testified that he saw Amazon security officers opening the box. Local USPS officials deny having released the keys to the box to anyone on Amazon.

Amazon tactics may have contributed to the extremely low turnout. Of the nearly 6,000 employees in the warehouses, only about half voted.

Following the NLRB decision, RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum said, “Amazon’s conduct throughout the election process was disgusting. Amazon cheated, they were caught and they are holding accountable.”

It is not yet clear when the second ballot will be held. A regional director of the NLRB will decide within a few weeks whether to schedule a new vote. Amazon has said it will challenge Monday’s decision.

COVID cases increase significantly; slight increase in vaccinations

Last Friday, the U.S. registered over 100,000 new cases of COVID due to the delta variant, surpassing last summer’s peak. Florida and Texas alone accounted for 1/3 of the country’s new cases last week.

Some states and regions where cases have been on the rise have also seen an increase in vaccine demand. In fact, the nation has just hit President Biden’s target 70% of Americans have received their first vaccine, but over a month after Biden had hoped to achieve this goal. Part of the nationwide increase in demand may be due to a wave of vaccine mandates for government employees and private entities.

Last week, New York City became the first major U.S. city to request vaccines or weekly tests for civilian employees. Now, the city is the first to pass rules aimed at the general public as well. New York City will ask employees and customers of indoor dining, training and performance / recreation facilities to show evidence of vaccination. New Yorkers can also get $ 100 for getting their first dose.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Palestinians Sheikh Jarrah reject deal to avoid deportation by Jewish settlers

Four Palestinian families who have lived for decades in the East Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood turned down an offer from an Israeli court to avoid deportation to give way to Jewish settlers. The agreement would have required families to accept Jewish ownership of property and pay rent to the organization pushing to move to Israeli settlers.

In the 1960s, several Palestinian families received titles in homes in East Jerusalem in exchange for renouncing their refugee status. Some families have already been forced to leave, only for Jewish settlers from the US to take their homes days later. The UN has said that these deportations from the state of Israel could be considered a war crime.

Tensions over deportations escalated several months ago, sparking widespread ethnic violence as well as an 11-day gun battle between Israel and Gaza.

