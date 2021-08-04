



What a difference a year makes. Last year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cummins Inc. found itself seeing a 38% drop in second-quarter revenue after the pandemic caused Cummins customers to shut down and stop economic activity. On Tuesday, Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins, took a very different look at the company’s finances. Cummins, which owns and operates the Jamestown Engine Plant in Busti which employs XXXX, reported second-quarter revenue of $ 6.1 billion, a 59% increase from the same quarter in 2020. Sales in North America increased 74 % while international revenue grew 42 percent driven by strong demand in all global markets compared to the same quarter in 2020, which was significantly affected by the pandemic. Some of the news that Linebarger shared on Tuesday is particularly good for the Jamestown engine factory. “Demand remained strong in the second quarter as the global economy continued to improve,” Linebarger said Tuesday. “Leading strong sales growth in most businesses and regions and resulting in solid profitability. We are encouraged by economic trends in a number of our key end markets, which indicate strong demand for the rest of this year. and extending until 2022. In North America freight activity continues to grow, leading to high contract and contract rates and increasing fleet profitability and an increasing load of truck orders. “Residential assets continue to improve, and fiscal support for investment in capital projects is strong, led by North America and Europe.” Based on the current forecast, Cummins officials continue to project 2021 revenue to grow between 20% and 24% from 2020 levels. Engine segment sales rose 75% in the second quarter of 2021 to $ 2.5 billion, with highway revenue rising 104% driven by strong demand in the North American truck and lorry markets. Off-road revenue grew 10% driven by strong demand in international construction markets. Sales rose 104% in North America and 26% in international markets. Demand currently exceeds supply in a number of important markets showing strong demand for our products by 2022,”Said Mark Smith, ZKF Cummins. “I want to thank our global employees for their continued commitment to meeting the needs of our customers by delivering solid financial performance. We continue to expand our leadership position through the advancement of technology, the power of profitability of our customers today. And we will continue to do so for some time. This sets the company to further increase the profit power of our core business as we continue to invest in a range of new technologies and develop new partnerships that position the company for additional growth. “ NOT ALL ALL GOOD NEWS The global markets in which Cummins is active are still recovering, but the company is seeing higher costs and inefficiencies as it deals with supply chain issues that are likely to slow growth throughout the year. Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins SDLKAJSD, said microprocessor availability continues to be Cummins’s biggest hurdle, with a projected improvement in microprocessors from Malaysia slightly delayed by the June target. Rumsey said the microprocessor issue is likely to ease in the second half of the year. “And while we are encouraged by the ongoing recovery in all of our global markets, our industry continues to experience significant constraints throughout the supply chain, leading to a prolonged period of inefficiency and higher cost, despite the impacts of supply chain, although we are continuing to provide strong financial performance, supporting our customers, “ Linebarger told investor analysts. “The ability to supply our customers remains our main focus now. And while we are optimistic that supply chain constraints will ease over time, they are likely to continue until the end of the year. “ Latest news today and more in your inbox

