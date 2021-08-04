What we still do not know about the explosion of the port of Beirut





Every day in the neighborhoods most affected by Beirut, theories about the explosion still circulate. None of the stories of human tragedy are similar, and most of the interactions between people here do not end with a farewell, but with a call for the ruling elite of Lebanon to be overthrown.

The political class, for the most part, is to blame for the catastrophe.

Just after 6 p.m. on August 4, 2020, hundreds of feet of nitrous nitrate ignited, causing the massive explosion at the city port.

Industrial chemicals had been improperly stored there for years due to the failure of successive governments and legislators to act across the political divide. That’s clear.

But for people across Lebanon, there are still many unanswered questions about what led to the tragedy, and there has been no sense of closure in the 12 months since the eruption. Here is what we do not yet know. What caused the explosion? Due to numerous questions from journalists and rights groups over the past year, we know that ammonium nitrate – stored along with fireworks in a high-maintenance warehouse – was a disaster waiting to happen. Six urgent letters sent by customs officials since 2014 – the year the material was unloaded at the port in mysterious circumstances – had warned the authorities of the danger posed by the chemicals. One was written by a port official in May 2020, just months before the explosion. “This substance, if ignited, will lead to a major explosion and its result will almost wipe out the port of Beirut. If the substance were exposed to any kind of theft, the thief would be able to use this substance to build explosive, “warned the document, which was obtained by CNN after the incident. The port of Beirut is just 100 meters from some of the city’s most densely populated neighborhoods. The blast not only destroyed much of the port, but also left parts of the city devastated. The damage was estimated at between $ 3.8 billion and $ 4.6 billion. It is clear that successive leaders of four governments and three prime ministers would either have or should have known about the threat posed by the material, and that little has been done to address the risk. But what is not clear, 12 months later, is what ignited the ammonium nitrate. According to a report by Human Rights Watch , TarekBitar, the judge accused of investigating the blast, is examining several theories. One is that sparks from the welding works that day caused a fire in hangar 12, the warehouse where the chemical was being stored. Another is that an Israeli attack was the catalyst, although Lebanese aviation officials reported that local radar systems did not detect military aircraft over Lebanese airspace about an hour before the blast, Israeli officials have denied any involvement, and Bitar himself has said Israel theory was very unlikely, according to the HRW report. Bitar is also exploring the theory that the blast was a deliberate act, according to HRW. “Speculation that Hezbollah may have wanted to destroy ammonium nitrate in the port allegedly to hide that part of the ammonium nitrate in the warehouse was used by Hezbollah ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria to produce barrel bombs, while reports about “The connection grew between cargo owners and individuals sanctioned by the US for alleged links to Assad,” the report said, citing an investigative report by local journalist Firas Hatoum. Hatoum linked the shipment of ammonium nitrate – which arrived in 2013 and was fired the following year – to companies linked to, according to the HRW report, “Syrian-Russian businessmen” who have been sanctioned by the US government for acting on behalf of the Syrian government. of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “. Hezbollah has reiterated its involvement in the blast. Some Lebanese factions were heavily involved in Syria’s civil war earlier in the conflict. Subsidiaries of former Saudi-backed Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri materially assisted anti-Assad forces for a while . Hezbollah intervened on behalf of Assad and is widely believed to have helped save his presidency. The mystery about ammonium nitrate is the fact that all of Lebanon’s major political parties have a strong presence in the port. “Lebanon’s main political parties, including Hezbollah, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Future Movement, the Lebanese Forces, the Amal Movement and others, have taken advantage of the port’s unclear status and weak governance and accountability structures,” the report said. HRW. “Political parties have installed loyalists in prominent port positions, often positioning them to amass wealth, embezzle state revenue, smuggle goods, and evade taxes in ways that benefit them or the people. related to them, “it adds. Was any ammonium nitrate missing? What happened to him? The third theory of judicial investigation, that arson was a deliberate act, has gained importance over the past year. Some reports have suggested that far less ammonium nitrate exploded last August than initially thought. According to Reuters, an FBI report estimates that only 20% of the 2,755 tonnes of ammonium nitrate brought to the port in 2013 actually exploded. The HRW report also cited an August 2020 investigation by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in which three European intelligence sources estimated that the size of the explosion was equivalent to as little as 700-1,000 tons. The theory is that ammonium nitrate was left in the port, where it could be dumped by factions in Lebanon. Guardian Prime Minister Hassan Diab told CNN that he only learned about the existence of ammonium nitrate in early June 2020 and immediately asked for further information. He said he received a dossier on the situation in the port on July 22 – but that the part predicting the catastrophic effects of an explosion had been left out. Diab said he forwarded the file to the Ministry of Public Works, which controls the port, and the Ministry of Justice, and asked them to investigate the chemicals in the port. CNN has seen a document showing that the Ministry of Public Works sealed the front of the dossier on August 4, 2020. The blast occurred at 6.08 p.m. the same day. In a December 2020 interview with CNN, Diab – the then caretaker Prime Minister of the country – called the time “suspicious”. “There’s something suspicious about (the report) coming on July 22 … and then it exploding. There’s something suspicious. Although this is a seven-year affair. Seven years, for God’s sake,” Diab told CNN. in that time. “There is something that is inexplicable, the time of this.” How will Beirut be rebuilt? Perhaps one of the most obvious unanswered questions about the Beirut port explosion is whether the city will ever return to what it was. Since the blast, the city has been gripped by the strain of a rapidly falling currency, long power outages and shortages of medicines, milk and fuel. Lebanon’s dire economic straits mean that most reconstruction efforts have been privately funded or supported by nonprofits. A year later, most of the repair work is still ongoing. But many homeowners and shopkeepers say they have neither the financial means nor the psychological strength to return to the affected neighborhoods. “They have destroyed us. I would sell my soul to leave this place,” said a shop owner on the former but still widely damaged street on Gemmayze Street, referring to the country’s ruling class. “Let them never see a good day again.”

