Gladys Berejiklian changes course for HSC students returning to school | Australian education

The governments of New South Wales plan that the 12th year of face-to-face teaching by 16 August appears to be broken, amid rising Covid youth cases and resistance from all parts of the school system.

The government is now urgently working on an alternative plan that is likely to include different approaches to different parts of Sydney’s largest region.

For many students, the High School Certificate exams are likely to take place online, with priority given to returning to school to students who need to complete major work or undertake oral assessments.

The Prime Minister, Gladys Berejiklian, made a review at her daily press conference on Wednesday.

Our commitment, and the result remains, is that every year 12 students who are candidates for HSC, make sure they get their qualification. We announced that from August 16 there will be an opportunity for a face-to-face level, but we will have more to say about it, she said.

I want to emphasize 12 year students and their family, as hard as it is each of you will be fairly evaluated to get your HSC.

There have been discussions about the possible use of rapid antigen testing in schools, however this option may not be applicable as it requires medically trained staff to administer the tests.

The focus is now on trying to facilitate the HSC exams taking place in October, but a level of face-to-face teaching can occur in areas with few cases.

There is a requirement that public exams be held in October, which will obviously take place. From time to time we must ensure certainty what level of face-to-face will exist from August 16, the prime minister said.

Berejiklian said the approach would not be uniform and that those who needed face-to-face contact with teachers would be given priority.

A week ago the prime minister said this year 12 would turn face to face learning from August 16, announcing a urgent incentives for vaccination for nearly 21,000 12-year-old students in eight local government hotspots.

Starting Monday, the NSW government plans to bus 3,000 students to Qudos Bank Arena for Pfizer shots. 12 year students living in the eight hottest hot spots, as well as students attending schools in the eight LGCs will be eligible. This will include schools like The Kings School and other private schools coming from all over Sydney.

About 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which have been approved for 12-year-olds, have been redirected by rural NSW and are expected to be administered at Homebush.

In regional NSW, where there is no blockage, schools have remained open with recommended masks for all students in year 7 and above and for all staff.

The plan to reopen Sydney has been met with deep concern by both the union representing public sector teachers, the NSW Teachers’ Federation, independent schools and Catholic schools.

NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos described the move as premature.

He said the return of year 12 meant there could be up to 600 students in some large schools and that the schools in Fairfield LGA, which is at the center of the blast, had 12 year groups of 200 or 300 students.