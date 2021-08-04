Connect with us

International

Gladys Berejiklian changes course for HSC students returning to school | Australian education

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

 


The governments of New South Wales plan that the 12th year of face-to-face teaching by 16 August appears to be broken, amid rising Covid youth cases and resistance from all parts of the school system.

The government is now urgently working on an alternative plan that is likely to include different approaches to different parts of Sydney’s largest region.

For many students, the High School Certificate exams are likely to take place online, with priority given to returning to school to students who need to complete major work or undertake oral assessments.

The Prime Minister, Gladys Berejiklian, made a review at her daily press conference on Wednesday.

Our commitment, and the result remains, is that every year 12 students who are candidates for HSC, make sure they get their qualification. We announced that from August 16 there will be an opportunity for a face-to-face level, but we will have more to say about it, she said.

I want to emphasize 12 year students and their family, as hard as it is each of you will be fairly evaluated to get your HSC.

There have been discussions about the possible use of rapid antigen testing in schools, however this option may not be applicable as it requires medically trained staff to administer the tests.

The focus is now on trying to facilitate the HSC exams taking place in October, but a level of face-to-face teaching can occur in areas with few cases.

There is a requirement that public exams be held in October, which will obviously take place. From time to time we must ensure certainty what level of face-to-face will exist from August 16, the prime minister said.

Berejiklian said the approach would not be uniform and that those who needed face-to-face contact with teachers would be given priority.

A week ago the prime minister said this year 12 would turn face to face learning from August 16, announcing a urgent incentives for vaccination for nearly 21,000 12-year-old students in eight local government hotspots.

Starting Monday, the NSW government plans to bus 3,000 students to Qudos Bank Arena for Pfizer shots. 12 year students living in the eight hottest hot spots, as well as students attending schools in the eight LGCs will be eligible. This will include schools like The Kings School and other private schools coming from all over Sydney.

About 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which have been approved for 12-year-olds, have been redirected by rural NSW and are expected to be administered at Homebush.

In regional NSW, where there is no blockage, schools have remained open with recommended masks for all students in year 7 and above and for all staff.

The plan to reopen Sydney has been met with deep concern by both the union representing public sector teachers, the NSW Teachers’ Federation, independent schools and Catholic schools.

NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos described the move as premature.

He said the return of year 12 meant there could be up to 600 students in some large schools and that the schools in Fairfield LGA, which is at the center of the blast, had 12 year groups of 200 or 300 students.

Judicial HSC is not a requirement for HSC credentials. Yes, it holds a special place in what helps students prepare for exam conditions. But it can be done remotely, he said.

The Independent and Catholic sectors warned that the August 16 return plan was sending anxiety levels of students and teachers through the roof, with a major concern that students in those sectors often travel long distances to school.

There is also concern about low vaccination rates among teachers.

The Prime Minister and her chief of health, Dr Kerry Chant, have consistently stressed that residents of greater Sydney need to reduce their mobility and undertake only essential purchases.

They have also highlighted the number of young people in intensive care as a way to reinforce that young people can also contract the Delta variant and get very sick.

Most HSC students are not vaccinated and, on Wednesday, Berejiklian acknowledged that even with her plan for mass vaccination of HSC students from LGA hotspots, it would take several weeks for the vaccines to be effective.

“There is no doubt that we do not want children or students to move through those eight areas of local government concern in particular, that is why we are vaccinating them from August 9, but obviously it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to take effect,” he said. she.

I want to make it clear that we will not support any initiative that will worsen the situation or become a health risk.

Berejiklian again referred to the low levels of cases in some areas such as Shellharbour, Wollongong and the Central Coast, which are also subject to Sydney’s greatest blockade.

The government is believed to be exploring a plan that will zone schools in Sydney so that next year 12 students in low-risk areas return to class.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Our goal is still there [face-to-face contact] it is necessary that it will happen, but exactly how often it happens and in what context it is being determined this week, Berejiklian said.

But she also said: We must make sure that we adjust our policies according to what is happening.

I want to make this very clear and I also want to point out that in the following throughout the year 12 students will receive their HSC. The way to get there may be different from what they hope it will be and we will make sure that where required face to face this will be done safely and if the settings will be different in parts variety of great Sydney, she said. .

The issue of 12th graders returning to school and health advice about it will be broadcast next week when a parliamentary committee convenes testimony from the education department and the health department.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/04/gladys-berejiklian-changes-course-on-hsc-students-returning-to-school

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: