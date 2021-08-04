The Senate is approaching the 60-vote threshold for lifting war authorizations in Iraq

I mean, this is the most solemn thing we have to do. And we just put it on autopilot, said Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Referring to the power of Congress to declare war. And I think the longer you go, the more people will not feel comfortable with that.

The idea has almost unanimous support among Democrats on Capitol Hill; and while most Republicans still believe the commander-in-chief should retain any and all existing war authorities, a growing group of GOP lawmakers is backing repeal efforts. They were willing to finally put this on top after years of falling victim to Senate filibuster rules that require 60 votes to advance legislation.

“This is partly a function of the multi-year education that many of our voters have received about the need to ensure that members of Congress are mindful of where our troops are, where they are stationed, how long they are stationed, and so on,” he said. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), Who is leading the postponement of the repeal along with Cain.

The chamber has already passed special measures to remove obsolete authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF), and President Joe Biden has said he supports their removal from the books. Bidens support, Kaine said, has been a real key to that. The last repeal of the AUMF passed by both chambers and signed into law came in 1971, when then-President Richard Nixon passed a measure to remove the infamous Tonkin Bay resolution that paved the way for U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

In many ways, the Senate, which has routinely rejected similar attempts to repeal the AUMF in the past, will reach out to public opinion, which has long turned against America’s seemingly endless involvement in the Middle East wars. especially as the US prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Congress, during the time I have been here, has come slowly realizing that we need to master more the process of starting and stopping wars, Kaine said. The reality that current operations in the Middle East have relied on a nearly two-decade mandate, he added, has been a disturbing realization for the people, he added.

In the Senate, where all 50 Democrats are expected to support the repeal measures, liberal-minded Republicans like Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky are finding themselves a little less lonely in their party. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

There has been a minority here, Paul told the Senate. But I think the public is very supportive.

Over the years, the Chamber has consistently voted, both on the committee and on the floor, to repeal war authorizations through defense policies or partition processes. But those efforts were increasingly removed from the final packages negotiated with the Senate, where the defense maneuvered those pushing to reduce the presidents ’fighting powers.

This year, repeal measures are unlikely to be set aside during the sausage production legislative process. Once the Senate approves the effort, it will take one of two avenues to become law: Either the House and the Senate will form a conference committee to combine the efforts of both chambers into one bill, or the issue will be resolved during negotiations. on annual requirements. approve the draft law on defense policy.

Kaine said the defense policy bill is the most likely means of taking repeal measures at the Bidens table.

Despite the Senate filibuster rules, however, the upper house has been able to pass resolutions of the warring powers directing the cessation of U.S. involvement in hostilities voting requiring a simple majority, rather than 60 votes. Both the Houses and the Senate in 2019 approved measures to cut off US support for the Saudi-led coalition in the civil war in Yemen, but they were vetoed by then-President Donald Trump and no chamber could convene two-thirds needed to circumvent the veto.

And last year, the Senate switched a resolution to prevent Trump from attacking Iran, again with a simple majority threshold. Eight Republicans backed that bill, which came after Trump cited the 2002 AUMF as the legal justification for the airstrike that killed a senior Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani. At the time, Democrats suggested that Trump’s opposition to the move forced some Republicans to vote against it even if they agreed with the premise that AUMF 2002 should not apply to Iran.

Trump himself often gave contradictory signals on the issue of war powers, while attacking endless wars during campaign rallies but strongly opposing attempts to limit U.S. involvement overseas.

Seven of those who voted for the Iran resolution are still serving in the Senate, and Grassley, who voted against that resolution, has now moved to the yes camp. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Also voted against the Iranian move, but told POLITICO that he supports the repeal of the 2002 AUMF. likely to vote for him.

We have been adventurers all over the world for a long time, said Senator Mike Brown (R-Ind.), Who also plans to support the bill. So I will be with people who want to make sure we do not let them linger.

Most Republicans agree with the Kaine-Young bill premise that the 2002 and 1991 authorizations are no longer necessary for basic operational tasks, including the defense of U.S. troops. But they argue that eliminating a president from existing authorities could complicate U.S. efforts to respond to future threats.

The question is, when our troops are gone, what authority do we then have to prevent ISIS or the Taliban from doing terrible and scandalous things, which would be very harmful to our friends and allies? That Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

When asked about Congress creating a new AUMF to meet those challenges, Romney said: Yes, this is likely to happen when cows fly over the moon.

At the same time, Republicans ‘efforts to maintain power in Iraq are intensifying over the parties’ tough stance on Iran, whose representatives have attacked US forces in Iraq and Syria in recent months. These attacks have sparked retaliatory attacks by Biden, though the president claimed his Article II self-defense authority to justify those insults.

While Biden is under surveillance by members of his party for those strikes, Republicans have rushed to defend him. And GOP lawmakers are justifying their opposition to AUMF repeal measures by looking to save Bidens the ability to attack Iran and its representative forces within Iraq and Syria even though the AUMF authorized only actions against the Iraqi government, not specific militant groups based in Iraq. Today, the Iraqi government is a counterintelligence partner and US troops are there with its permission.

As Republicans look to defend their tough line against Tehran, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) plans to introduce an amendment to the Kaine-Young bill that would give Biden the power to retaliate against Iran more directly. .

This change is expected to fail largely along party lines in the Democrat-led committee. But another example of how Republicans are portraying Biden as weak toward Iran, especially as the administration seeks a revived nuclear deal with the regime.

“I’m concerned that this debate is being pushed by Democrats as part of the Biden administration toward Iran and the ill-advised intention to re-enter Obama’s disastrous nuclear deal with Iran,” Cruz said in a brief interview.