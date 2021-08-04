More and more places are opening up for Indian travelers





As Covid-19 vaccine programs become more widespread across the globe, countries have begun to ease travel restrictions for travelers coming from abroad, depending on certain conditions. In recent developments, Spain and United Arab Emirates have allowed certain categories of travelers from India to enter their jurisdictions. What has the UAE done? The UAE will lift the entry ban for passengers from India and five other countries from 5 August onwards. However, this relaxation will only be valid for travelers who have a valid residence visa and are fully vaccinated with the final dose taken at least 14 days before the trip. In addition, the UAE has also lifted restrictions on flights passing to other destinations. However, with pending formalities and the SOP for the new passenger group, airlines expect a delay in implementing the new rules. What is the significance of this? With the UAE opening its gates to travelers, a great relief is expected for those traveling to destinations like the US or the UK, especially students who will start the fall semester at universities there. The lack of flights to the US and Europe from the UAE for Indian passengers and a US restriction on the number of flights caused concern for students traveling there. What has Spain done? Spain has added India to the list of countries from which tourists will be allowed, as they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the trip. Authorities in Spain have said that only those travelers who have been vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the WHO or the European Medicines Agency will be allowed. While this includes the Serum Institute of Indias Covishield, it does not include Bharat Biotechs Covaxin yet. What is the update to other international destinations? While scheduled scheduled international flights have been banned by the Indian government, flights are operating under air bubble arrangements with a number of countries. In particular, due to the second increase of Covid-19 in India during April, some countries had limited their borders for the entry of passengers from India. The US in May, for example, had issued a ban on Indian travelers in addition to their citizens. However, he later facilitated travel for student visa holders. Last month, Germany also reclassified India into “high incidence (Covid) areas” from the highest level of travel restriction to “virus variant areas”. With this, it had lifted the entry ban for travelers from India. Newspaper | Click to get the best explanations of the day in your inbox

