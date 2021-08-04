Alberta justice minister blasts into federal banks for not letting people use pepper spray for self-defense

The Alberta justice minister issued a harsh statement Tuesday night, sparking the federal government for not approving his request to amend the Penal Code in order to allow people to wear pepper spray for self-defense.

“Once again, the Trudeau Liberals show that they are lenient in crime — by supporting criminals instead of victims,” ​​Kaycee Madu said in a statement.

“They offer lip service rather than tangible actions when it comes to hate-motivated crimes.”

A little less than two weeks ago, Madu said he had written to the federal ministers of justice and public safety, urging them to consider allowing people to wear pepper spray for self-defense, something that is currently classified as a weapon. forbidden.

Madu made the claim in the wake of recent crimes in Alberta that police believe were motivated by hatred.

“(The federal government seems) to take the shameful stance that Canadians themselves are responsible for not standing up against hatred instead of directly blaming the perpetrators,” Madu said on Tuesday.

A joint statement issued by Federal Justice Minister David Lametti and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on Tuesday said the country needs “all Canadians to grow up and stand up against hatred and intolerance,” but that they had concerns in regarding the legal use of pepper spray for self-defense purposes.

“When we look at this request, we have to keep in mind that all the weapons that are banned are banned for a reason, as they are extremely dangerous when they fall into the wrong hands,” they said in a statement. “When faced with a problem, the solution cannot simply be to increase access to banned weapons. This can actually lead to further violence.

“Rather, we need to address complex issues such as mental health and addictions as just one through a continuum such as prevention, and where appropriate, enforcement.”

Madu said he believes, as it stands, the Criminal Code “punishes victims instead of protecting them”.

“(The federal government) has no desire to change a system where a woman could end up in prison longer than her attacker – simply for trying to defend herself,” he said in a statement.

“Albertas need action in this file. “They have to be able to defend themselves, but their federal government does not care.”

The statement from Lametti and Blair also touched on Madu’s criticism of their government over elements of the Bill C-22, which seeks to repeal mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses and some gun-related crimes. The federal government argues that minimum penalties are ineffective and unfairly affect indigenous and black perpetrators.

In February, Madu said he was “deeply concerned about the decision to lift the harsh sentencing provisions for gun crimes.”

“The abolition of harsh and mandatory sentences for current gun crimes undermines minority communities who are often victimized by brazen gun violence,” he said at the time.

“I also find it shameful for Ottawa to use a genuine issue like systemic racism to fuel their soft crime bills.”

In their statement Tuesday, Lametti and Blair said the Bill C-22 sees their government turn the page “on failed conservative criminal justice policies that have not kept us safe and prevented crime.”

“We know that the use of mandatory minimum sentences has resulted in the excessive imprisonment of indigenous, black and marginalized Canadians, groups that have been disproportionately victimized by hate crimes,” their statement said.

Regarding hate-motivated crimes, federal ministers noted that on Monday, Blair announced that 150 projects aimed at supporting communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes were “recommended for development.”