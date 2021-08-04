Sudan takes first step towards membership in International Criminal Court | Sudan News





The cabinet supports the bill to join the founding treaty of the Hague-based tribunal, but the decision needs to be approved by the sovereign council.

The Sudanese cabinet has voted to ratify the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move that offers the opportunity for former President Omar al-Bashir to face trial for genocide. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said in a statement on Twitter that the draft law to join the Rome Statute of the Hague-based tribunal was adopted unanimously. Following the ouster of al-Bashir’s army in 2019, in the wake of mass protests against his rule, Sudan has been led by a transitional civilian-military administration that has vowed to bring justice to victims of crimes committed under the former president. Sudan has not yet appointed a legislature, but the decision still needs the approval of the sovereign council, a joint military-civilian body that is the country’s highest authority and is tasked with leading it towards free and fair multi-party elections. . Hamdok said there would be a joint meeting between the governing council and the cabinet to pass it into law. The Cabinet did not provide a deadline for ratification. Justice and accountability are a solid foundation of the new Sudan, based on the rule of law they were trying to build, Hamdok said, but gave no further details on what it would mean to join the ICC in putting al-Bashir and other Sudanese wanted by the court in court, either in Sudan or in The Hague. Al-Bashir is urged by the ICC to face trial on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the Darfur conflict. The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the war, which erupted in 2003 when mostly non-Arab rebels took up arms against the Arab-dominated central government in the capital, Khartoum, accusing it of political marginalization and economic. The Al-Bashirs government responded by launching a notorious militia linked to the government known as the Janjaweed, recruited from the regions of nomadic peoples. Human rights groups have long accused al-Bashir and his former aides of using a scorched earth policy, raping, killing, looting and burning villages. Al-Bashir has denied the charges against him and had escaped previous attempts to send him to The Hague tribunal. He is currently being held at the Kober High Security Prison in Khartoum, along with former aides also wanted by the ICC. The former president was convicted in December 2019 of corruption and has been on trial in Khartoum since July 2020 for the 1989 coup that brought him to power. The Sudanese transitional administration is in talks with the ICC about options to try al-Bashir and his former aides. One drawback was that Sudan was not a party to the Rome Statute. In late May, former ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda visited Darfur and pressured Sudanese officials to hand over al-Bashir and other wanted leaders. Last year, suspected Janjaweed militia chief Ali Kushayb, wanted by the ICC, surrendered to the court. ICC judges said in July that he would be the first suspect to be tried for the Darfur conflict on multiple counts of rape, murder and torture.

