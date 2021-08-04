Alan Tudge says he was unaware of the list of the top 20 marginalized countries for Coalition car parking grants | Alan Tudge

Former Minister of Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge says he was unaware of a list of the top 20 marginal locations that was used to lead the location for passenger car parks ahead of the last federal election.

In his first public comments on the controversial program since the harsh auditor report in June, Tudge reiterated governments claiming that car parking spaces were chosen based on need.

In evidence of the Senate Appraisals, the Australian National Audit Office explained that the federal government provided funding under the scheme by preparing a list of the top 20 marginal seats and inviting the incumbent MP to propose funding projects.

The ANAO report found that 77% of car parks were in Coalition-held constituencies and another 10% were in the six non-Coalition-held constituencies where the views of Coalition candidates were appealed.

Alan Tudge blushed over carp scandal and ’20 best marginal ‘video list

On Wednesday, Tudge told reporters in Canberra that $ 660 million worth of passenger car parking spaces were selected based on need.

Tudge argued that most of the sites were located east and south-east of Melbourne because we have other passenger car parks that were already funded, or indeed, funded by the state government.