Alan Tudge says he was unaware of the list of the top 20 marginalized countries for Coalition car parking grants | Alan Tudge

Former Minister of Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge says he was unaware of a list of the top 20 marginal locations that was used to lead the location for passenger car parks ahead of the last federal election.

In his first public comments on the controversial program since the harsh auditor report in June, Tudge reiterated governments claiming that car parking spaces were chosen based on need.

In evidence of the Senate Appraisals, the Australian National Audit Office explained that the federal government provided funding under the scheme by preparing a list of the top 20 marginal seats and inviting the incumbent MP to propose funding projects.

The ANAO report found that 77% of car parks were in Coalition-held constituencies and another 10% were in the six non-Coalition-held constituencies where the views of Coalition candidates were appealed.

On Wednesday, Tudge told reporters in Canberra that $ 660 million worth of passenger car parking spaces were selected based on need.

Tudge argued that most of the sites were located east and south-east of Melbourne because we have other passenger car parks that were already funded, or indeed, funded by the state government.

He cited 10 federation-funded parks in the west or north, 80% of which were in Jobs, and 33 other state-funded car parks, almost all of which or the vast majority of which are in west and north-west. , mainly in Work areas.

So when you are balancing them, you see that there are passenger car parks that are funded exactly across Melbourne, where the need has been greatest.

Tudge dismissed suggestions that the project allocation was corrupt, claiming that all expenditures were legally grounded and that most of the projects had been bypassed by the department before coming out for decision.

And we took them to the Australian people and the Australian people voted for him.

Asked about the list of the top 20 marginal countries, Tudge replied: I am not aware of such a list.

On Wednesday Workers Katy Gallagher will move to the Senate to force the government to produce the list of the top 20 marginalized countries, as well as maps and tables that determine project costs by location.

Shadow Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said that although Tudge may have come out of hiding, we still have no answer as to what he or the prime minister knew about this pork and travel scheme.

Minister Tudge may like to claim that the projects were selected as needed, but the ANAO report tells us otherwise, she said.

The government needs to clean up and release the top 20 marginal tables we know they used to determine funding.

This is not liberal money, it is Australian taxpayer money. Australians can not trust any of the government’s promises.

Workers Andrew Giles followed up the question in time, asking if the prime minister’s office was responsible for the sign.

Urban Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher responded that Tudge was responsible for project selection, and the ANAO report does not dispute that he had the authority to award grants.

ANAO found that none of the 47 passenger car parking spaces promised by the Coalition in the 2019 elections were selected by the infrastructure department, with projects selected by the government in a process that was not based on merit.

In one case, the Coalition paid $ 115,000 for a car park on the outskirts of Melbourne, Berwick, which the Auditor General found to be nearly three times the standard price.

In July, Brian Boyd from ANAO told the Senate that estimates heard the treasury had pushed for an open and competitive tender, but the infrastructure department rejected that approach.

Instead, Tudge’s office had begun the process with a list of 20 marginalized, with incumbent MPs, candidates and senators seeking input.

ANAO revealed that the department was involved in compiling an indicative list of projects in November 2018, but then the Tudges office asked it to add potential projects to its spreadsheet and a column for the government to set its relative priority.

The ministerial office advised that it would then go through the tables with the prime minister’s office and the deputy prime minister’s office, ahead of a closed-door meeting between the minister for urban infrastructure and the prime minister, she said.

The workers have proposed a bill to prevent the squandering of grant funds by asking ministers to explain, in real time, when they reject recommendations from their department.

Workers have also sought to open a new investigation into $ 660 million worth of passenger car parking within the $ 4.8 billion urban congestion fund, urging the Joint Public Accounts and Audit Committee to investigate.

