Japan will limit hospital care as COVID-19 cases reach a new level





FILE-In this August 2, 2021 photo, a visitor takes a picture of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Tokyo Vaccination Center at Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo. In a new government policy debated in parliament on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms will be isolated at home instead of hospitals, as new cases rise in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympics. (Stanislav Kogiku / Photo of the Pool through AP)

TOKYO (AP) The Japanese government is introducing a controversial new policy in which coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms will be isolated at home instead of hospitals, as new cases rise in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas’ plan, which aims to save hospital beds almost exclusively for those with serious symptoms or at risk of developing them, is a major political change as new cases in the capital have tripled since the start of the Olympics. July 23. Tokyo reported 4,166 new cases on Wednesday, the highest level since the pandemic began early last year. The new policy, introduced this week, was debated in parliament on Wednesday. The opposition, as well as some lawmakers and ruling party experts, accused the lives of isolated people at home without proper care would be in jeopardy. Suga, who has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite fears of a public virus, says there is no evidence linking the rise of cases to the Games. Infections, triggered by the more contagious delta variant, could accelerate to 10,000 a day by mid-August, some experts say. They called for a current state of emergency in Tokyo and four other areas to be expanded nationwide. Emergency measures, which focus on alcohol bans and shorter hours for restaurants, are being increasingly ignored by the public, which is tired of the restrictions. The pandemic has now entered a new phase, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura told parliament. Hospital capacity is limited. ” He defended the home isolation policy as necessary to prevent a medical collapse similar to what happened in April in Osaka when thousands of people fell ill and some died at home while waiting in hospital beds. Tamura, warning against the recurrence of that situation, urged people to avoid all non-essential exits to slow infections. In Tokyo, more than 14,000 patients with mild symptoms are currently being isolated at home more than a 10-fold increase from a month ago and another 8,400 are waiting for beds in special hospitals or hotels. Opposition lawmakers criticized Suga for not increasing hospital capacity enough, despite warnings about the rapidly spreading delta variant. Coronavirus treatment in Japan is limited to public and university hospitals that have the appropriate equipment and expertise. Lives that can be saved will be lost, said Kazunori Yamanoi, a lawmaker from the opposition Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan, calling home isolation abandonment. Dr Shigeru Omi, the government’s chief medical adviser, said patients at risk of developing serious symptoms while staying at home would need to have proper support from community doctors making home visits.

