Windsor Teachers’ Unions say Ontario school plan leaves questions unanswered

With most elementary school children still unfit to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and no word on how schools should handle a COVID-19 outbreak, Windsor-Essex teachers’ unions say the Ontario government’s plan s for school leaves them “a lot” of questions “.

On Tuesday, the province announced that Ontario students would return to full-time class in September with distance learning continuing to be an option.

Staff and students in grade 1 and above wear indoor clothing masks with the exception of things such as meal breaks and low-contact physical activity and self-examination will be required before coming to the on-school premises.

“One of the things I do not see clearly described is what the explosion plan is,” said Mario Spagnuolo, local president of the Ontario Primary Teachers Federation. “If a student or staff member contracts COVID, what is the plan for this? There is not much information on contract tracking.”

A key positive for Spagnuolo, he said, is the mandatory camouflage for students in grades 1 through 12. But he has concerns about grouping, especially when students share common spaces like the music room and use instruments.

The province will allow music programs to operate in well-ventilated areas, with singing and wind instruments permitted in group groups at a distance of at least two meters.

Staff and students Grade 1 and above clothing masks indoors according to the school province plan. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

“I think there is a lot of risk to be taken in some areas of this plan, especially with the Delta variant coming in its way. We know it will come and be in stronger numbers than we are seeing now, because of what we have seen south of us in the United States, “Spagnuolo said.

“Once it catches a community, it looks like it will spread a lot more and we need to be ready for that.”

Shortly after the revelation of the provincial plan at the school, CBC News spoke with numerous Windsorites to get their opinions. Murray Bevan said he recently retired as an elementary school teacher.

“So I got used to all those things last year,” he said. “Masks are absolutely essential to keep the spread down, especially with young children who have not been fully vaccinated.”

For children like Ajun Cobo, he said the provincial plan at the school should have required students and qualified staff to be fully vaccinated before starting school.

“They should be. Because if they don’t, they may not feel better sooner,” Cobo said.

Hear more from the Windsorites about their reaction to the provincial plan at school:

Nathan Baker, Ajiun Cobo, Murray Bevan and Mukesh Basiram share their thoughts on the provincial plan in the school which orders camouflage for most students indoors. However, it does not require students and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to private tutoring. 1:27

Meanwhile, Ontario High School Teachers Federation president Erin Roy said she hoped the province’s plan would call for “complete normalcy,” but she is okay with a more cautious approach being taken.

As for many of the questions left unanswered by the province, Roy considers it “equal to the course” by the Ford government.

“They tend not to have everything ready and on time. Now, we are a month out of school,” she said, adding that she will meet with school board officials next week to discuss the protocol.

“I have an 11-year-old, so I’m looking forward to his birthday so I can vaccinate him because I think this is our way of pandemic,” Roy said. “The more people are vaccinated, the more chances we have of defeating it.”

In a statement, the Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board said it would meet with senior administration and the local health unit to “review and refine our school board’s plans” in line with the province’s school directives.

“We expect further guidance from the province regarding the management of the COVID-19 case will be forthcoming. In the meantime, we would certainly remind anyone 12 and older that vaccines are still available,” said Emelda Byrne. director of education for the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board.

“Once we have established our local guidelines, we will share them with our staff, our students and their families.” the spread of COVID-19 in our schools “.