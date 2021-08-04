The Taliban say they have changed. Experts do not buy it and are afraid for AfghanistanExBulletin



Wali Sabawoon / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wali Sabawoon / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nearly two decades after U.S. forces toppled an oppressive Taliban regime, the militant religious movement is regaining territory on battlefields across Afghanistan, vying to fill a power gap left as America prepares to pull out of its war on tall.

The prospect of a Taliban takeover reminiscent of the 1996 movement attack in the capital Kabul has people inside and outside Afghanistan worried about the future.

While the Taliban have been making rapid gains especially since US-led forces began withdrawing in May, few experts see full takeover of the capital as inevitable.

However, the question remains: After 20 years in the political wilderness, how would the Taliban govern if they regained power? The short answer may be, not much different from last time.

“I think everyone is trying to read some pretty rare tea leaves here,” says Laurel Miller, director of Asia’s program for the International Crisis Group.

The Taliban are pursuing an improved foreign policy

When the Taliban last came to power in 2001, their treatment of women who were denied education and employment and forced to wear inclusive burqas, as well as minorities, such as Afghanistan’s predominantly Shiite Hazaras, gained the country’s pariah status. in the international community. . Only Afghanistan’s neighbors Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would even recognize the Taliban government.

The Taliban are inclined not to repeat the mistakes of the past. In recent weeks, they have sought allies and secured past opponents, sending high-level delegations to Russia, China and Iran in hopes of gaining legitimacy, if not full support, from powerful regional players, Miller says. .



“They are currently pursuing a very smart foreign policy,” she said, referring to last week ‘s visit to Beijing by a Taliban delegation led by the movement’ s second commander, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Taliban “have been very eager to publicly show their acceptance of governments around the world,” Miller says.

Baradar also sat at the table with then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year to discuss a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government. Despite seeing Washington as an enemy, Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban, took to the world stage to strengthen the movement’s position, she says.

Leadership is seeking international legitimacy

For the Taliban, these high-profile options give them the legitimacy they want, but it goes beyond that. Beijing has reportedly promised major investments in energy and infrastructure projects, including the construction of a road network in Afghanistan.

Earlier, a The Taliban delegation visited Russia, which invaded Afghanistan in 1979, setting in motion events that have led to 40 years of conflict there. The Kremlin’s concern is security for Central Asian states along its southern border, says Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2011.



“Russia, China and Iran have been interested in Afghanistan in recent years only to ensure that Americans leave and leave in embarrassment,” said Haqqani, who is director of South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute.

Both Russia and China are concerned about the “spread”, he says Russia does not want the Taliban to foment unrest in Central Asia and Beijing wants to make sure Afghanistan does not become a base for Uighur separatists from China. Xinjiang region.

By throwing their net in an attempt to gain international recognition, the Taliban would not necessarily be so dependent on Pakistan, with which it has had relatively close but often strained relations.

Having Pakistan as an ally “is less important to the Taliban now than in the 1990s, when there were very few governments that knew it,” says Madiha Afzal, a foreign policy associate of David M. Rubenstein at the Brookings Institution.

Pakistan is eager to avoid a civil war in Afghanistan that could trigger the outflow of refugees that has destabilized its western border region in the past, Afzal says. It also wants to control Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban. Although the group’s deadly attacks have waned in recent years, the resurgence of the Afghan Taliban could revive it.

Reports of atrocities on the ground

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the concerns on the rapid advance of Taliban fighters as the US approaches the August 31 deadline for withdrawing its forces. “We have also seen these reports of atrocities committed by the Taliban in areas that have been taken under control, which are deeply, deeply troubling and certainly do not speak well of the Taliban’s intentions for the country as a whole,” he told a news conference. Press. in India.

Little has changed since the Taliban fought methodically or bought warlords in the village before their 1996 victory over Burhanuddin Rabbani’s government, says Haqqani. Today, in areas where the Taliban have seized power, mainly in the country’s most conservative villages, their behavior “is exactly what it used to be.”

“They have not changed ideologically at all,” he says.

Just like they did in their takeover in 1996, the Taliban have implemented their own style of local government based on their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law wherever they have seized territory.

“They have carried out summary executions. They are beating women. They are closing schools. They are blowing up clinics and blowing up infrastructure,” says Haqqani.

Women in Taliban-controlled areas can not study or even leave home if they do not wear burqas and are accompanied by a male relative. VOA reports that the Taliban have distributed leaflets in some areas they control, ordering locals to follow many of the strict rules established under the previous Taliban regime.

Despite this, the Taliban leadership has made vague promises to the contrary, says Miller of the Crisis Group.

“They say women can have jobs and education, that it is in line with Islamic principles and Afghan traditions,” she says. “Well, who will be the judge of what Islamic principles and Afghan traditions mean, and what kind of restrictions would they impose?”

The extrajudicial killing of Afghan comedian Nazar Mohammad Khasha in July sparked widespread outrage. “Taliban forces were apparently executed [Khasha] … because he mocks Taliban leaders, “Patricia Gossman, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, told statements. “His assassination and other recent abuses show the willingness of Taliban commanders to violently suppress even the most accurate criticism or opposition.”

It is also not certain how much control the top leadership has over members of the high-ranking militia, says Afzal of Brookings.

“Political leadership represents a face,” she says. “Soldiers on the ground look different.”