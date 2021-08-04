Fires in Greece are forcing thousands of people to evacuate





ATHINS Greek firefighters on Wednesday were working to put out a blaze that broke out Tuesday in the northern forest of Athens, burning dozens of homes and turning large areas of land to ashes, with similar ongoing efforts to put out fires on the southern peninsula of Peloponnese and other parts of the country. Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes on Tuesday after a huge fire broke out in the area north of Athens, spreading to several settlements. Many other people were rescued by firefighters after being trapped in their homes. Residents fled by car, on motorcycles, and even on foot, as dozens of horses were released from a club riding in the area and were seen wandering through local streets. his government said it would provide hotel accommodation for locals unable to return to their homes for as long as necessary.

The blaze erupted from drought days after temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) amid a strong heat wave that officials describe as the worst since 1987, when more than 1,000 people died.

Television footage of the affected areas north of Athens on Wednesday morning showed the burning piles of houses and cars among the blackened trees as a dense smog hung over the capital and pieces of ash flew in the air. With the site in the middle of a record heat wave, the Athens National Observatory on Wednesday urged people to stay indoors with their windows closed if possible, warning that the fire had significantly worsened the capital’s air pollution. The fire north of Athens was the worst result in the entire country on Tuesday. Referring to an extremely difficult night of firefighting, Deputy Civil Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias said only one of the fires on four fronts remained active Wednesday morning. Speaking outside the fire services control center in Athens, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said authorities would remain on alert to minimize damage in the coming days as high temperatures continue, with winds forecast to rise on Friday. “Thank God we have not had any loss of life so far,” said Mr Mitsotakis. added, however, There are still difficulties ahead, we have heat wave days and winds to come.

Firefighters also battled fires on the island of Evia, north of Athens, and in the Messinia area of ​​the Peloponnese peninsula, where dozens of homes were also burned. Mr Hardalias said on Wednesday that a new fire had broken out near the ancient archeological site of Olympia, on the southern Peloponnese peninsula. Greece has sought support from the European Union in its efforts to put out the fire. Cyprus has provided 40 firefighters and will send two aircraft that release water on Wednesday, said Mr. Hardalias. Sweden will send two more planes, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/04/world/europe/greece-wildfires.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos