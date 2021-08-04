Liberals detail green platform, promise climate change plan by year’s end

Welcome to the CBC Election Journal, your source for regular updates and essential news from the campaign.

It’s Day 19 of Nova Scotia’s 31-day provincial election campaign.

Rankin publishes his green plan

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party on Tuesday released the fourth of its five platform documents, entitled “Our Plan for a Cleaner, Greener Nova Scotia by 2030.”

The green platform plan includes previously announced targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The goals were included in the legislation in 2019, but a detailed plan for achieving them was left out of the law books. The new Liberal platform board says the plan will come before the end of 2021 and will be guided by the results of public consultations that ended last month.

A report on the feedback received is expected to be published this fall.

Liberal leader Iain Rankin launches his environmental platform on the shores of Lake Long in Halifax, surrounded by many of his liberal candidates. (Jean Laroche / CBC)

The party also promises to create a strategy for offshore wind development which will include a wind mapping project, regulation framework development and research “to understand potential environmental impacts”.

The party will also rely on importing hydropower plants from Quebec through New Brunswick.

Answering questions from reporters after the start, party leader Iain Rankin said he hoped to reach an agreement this year to make the Atlantic League a reality.

The project involves the Atlantic provinces and the federal government working together to share the costs of transmission line improvements that will be needed to share renewable energy between the provinces.

One week before the announcement of these elections, the Rankin government announced its intention to issue a public call for renewable energy sources. This tender has not been released yet, but Rankin told reporters that switching to greener energy would not mean higher rates.

“It will not raise energy rates because we expect the cost per kilowatt to drop to four cents or less, similarly to Alberta and Saskatchewan, who use the same process to compete competitively,” he said.

“What we need to do is find a way forward to remove coal from the power grid.”

The federal government has pledged to remove coal from the country by 2030, but Nova Scotia was granted a concession to continue using fossil fuels until 2040. Rankin ran in accelerating that process in his quest for liberal leadership .

Other measures in the party green plan include a pledge to invest $ 20 million over the next two years to provide discounts for businesses on energy efficiency improvements, a pledge to spend $ 15 million on major provincial park updates , $ 10 million to make available charging stations available and previously announced $ 20 million a year for two years for home power upgrades for low-income nova Scotians.

The Liberals are scheduled to release their fifth and final platform plan on Wednesday, this one called “Creating an Economy Where Businesses Can Grow and Get Employed.”

Mobile headquarters

Marni Tuttle, Liberal candidate for Waverley-Fall River-Beaverbank, said she is walking across her party platform using electric vehicles on the campaign trail.

In a press release, Tuttle said she is giving up a brick-and-mortar campaign office and instead uses a Tesla Model X and a Nissan Leaf as a travel headquarters.

Tuttle said this is partly because she is passionate about electric vehicles, partly because vacancies for offices and retail space are low and she could not find a space that was fully accessible.

“Having a headquarters means I can be on every corner of our 299-square-mile journey,” Tuttle said in the announcement.

“Driving electric vehicles is more than just showing my commitment to the environment. I want people to feel better about the idea. [electric vehicle]can meet their daily needs “.

Marni Tuttle, the Liberal candidate for Waverley-Fall River-Beaverbank, stands between the two electric vehicles she is using instead of a brick-and-mortar campaign office. (Presented by Marni Tuttle)

Price tag for NDP housing plan

NDP leader Gary Burrill says the state’s affordable housing situation has reached a frustrating point that requires urgent action.

Burrill on Tuesday released details of his party’s plan to spend about $ 40 million a year for four years to build 1,000 new affordable housing units, along with making permanent rent control.

As stories flooded across the province during the pandemic around people’s rent is rising beyond what they can afford or a housing market so competitive that it has become difficult for people to enter, the provincial government introduced a limit on rent increases and the ban on so-called renovations last fall .

But those measures will expire when the state of emergency is lifted, and Burrill said what awaits people is a problem stemming from the lack of investment in affordable housing by the Liberals over the years.

“They opened less than 200 beds in eight years and that is a key component of why we are in the box where we are,” he told reporters.

Burrill was critical of liberal plan which would bring about the creation of 400 new units in three years, but without lease control. The plan would also require landlords whose tenants are expected to leave their units as buildings are being renovated and rents increase to pay those tenants a monthly rent for each year they have been there, up to six months.

“Ideas a weird idea. Ideas a little idea,” Burrill said.

“We are facing a situation where Halifax has the worst vacancy for rent [rate] of every big city in the country … In that situation that has been allowed to develop during these years of neglect to bring affordable housing, we must now protect the people of our province from an extremely tight rental market. “

Progressive Conservatives, who also oppose permanent lease control, have said they will address housing needs by selling properties owned by Nova Scotia Lands so that new housing stocks can be developed.

Halifax resident Fatuma Seid, on the left, talks to NDP leader Gary Burrill about the difficulties she is having in finding an affordable rent for her and her daughter. (Michael Gorman / CBC)

During his announcement, Burrill joined Fatuma Seid, who is due to leave her Fairview home for 18 years until October because the building has been sold and the landlord intends to renovate and increase the rent to a point beyond its means.

Seid, who is planning to return to school in September, said she is discouraged by how difficult it has been to find a new place for her and her 13-year-old daughter who is within her budget.

“Fairview has grown, like, beautiful … However, it does not suit me,” she said. “Where is the relevant community that existed before?”

Burrill noted that the problem Seid is facing is playing throughout the province , not only in the HRM and CBRM areas. The party approach will include building new units and purchasing existing units and making them available throughout the province.

The party is also vowing to increase the fees charged to people using short-term rentals and make it mandatory for anyone operating such a site. register it in the province .

The Tories promise care for bears

Progressive Conservatives say the Liberals were wrong rejecting a proposal from the Hope for Wildlife wildlife sanctuary to rehabilitate orphaned black bears . Computers say they would fix it.

In a press release issued Monday, PC candidate John Wesley Chisholm said if his party forms the government, it would allow regulated wildlife centers to care for injured or orphaned bears, rescuing them from euthanasia. .

“Black bears in Nova Scotia are a barometer of our forest health and our concern for the environment,” said Chisholm, who competes in Halifax Chebuctoand and is the executive producer of the television show Hope for Wildlife.

“Published research proves that orphaned bears can be rehabilitated and released safely. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Hope Swinemar, the founder of Hope for Wildlife, approved the plan in the PC news release.

“The government and the community working together to make a positive difference in our natural world is truly exciting. With the support of Tim Houston and computers, I am even more hopeful about black bear rehabilitation and the natural environment in Nova Scotia,” she said. in release.

How to vote

check outif you registered to vote in the Nova Scotia Election.

Once registered, you can vote before election day by requesting a ballot by mail or by visiting a return office or a preliminary polling station.

On election day, polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on voting is available fromelectionsnovaskotia.ca.