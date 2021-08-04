Covid death of Sydney man Aude Alaskar, 27, calls for young people to be vaccinated | Sydney

The death of a man in Sydney in his 20s from Covid-19 has prompted authorities to urge young people to get vaccinated and be wary of how serious the virus is.

Aude Forklift driver Ady Alaskar, 27, of Warwick Farm, is the youngest person to die from Covid in New South Wales since the pandemic began in March 2020. No other person in their 20s has died.

He crashed at his home in south-west Sydney, with NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian confirming he was not vaccinated.

Alaskar, who got married earlier this year, caught the virus from his wife, an elderly care worker. reports ABC.

His cousin, Bash Mnati, remembered him as a perfect man.

He was so good, he was so good, he had no problem with anyone, Mnati told ABC.

He just got married about three months ago and his wedding party was in two months. He was a footballer, he was a very capable guy. He was always into sports. He never smokes, never smokes.

The Gunners Football Club, where he played, also paid homage to Facebook.

Ady was a real gentleman both on and off the field and we will miss him a lot. Peace be upon you brother.

Alaskar was on the 13th day of isolating his home after being caught with the disease. He was checked daily by staff from the South West Sydney Local Health District.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said he had suddenly deteriorated and that he had no basic conditions.

He complained that he felt a little tired, but the deterioration happened suddenly, I understand, she said.

We are aware that with Covid you can get sudden deaths and I think it is important to understand that your health condition may worsen and you may have sudden deaths with Covid.