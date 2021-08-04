Delta variant triggers new COVID-19 cases | News, Sports, Work

ST CLAIRSVILLE-The delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading across the area and Belmont County has been designated a high-transmission county by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has two criteria that determine the classification rate of a circuit: total new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the percentage of positive COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification tests in the last seven days. Classifications are low, moderate, substantial and high. Total 0-9.99 new cases or 0-4.99 percent positive tests show low; 10-49.99 new cases or 5-7.99 percent positive tests show moderate; 50-99.99 new cases or positive tests 8-9.99 percent is essential; and more than 100 new cases or over 10 percent positive tests create a high ranking. Data can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

If both indicators suggest different levels of transmission, the highest classification is chosen.

Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul said that along with a partially vaccinated parent and 3-year-old child who were found to have been infected with the delta variant last week, an elderly but unvaccinated resident of an institution assisted care is also infected.

“We have three delta cases. We had the previous two, and we have this,” Sproul said, adding that he sees the issue complicated by the Ohio Senate, Bill 22, which became law and limits the power of state and health officials to issue health mandates.

“We are seeing an increase in numbers again. Primarily basically unvaccinated. As for mandates, the legislature removed that ability from … the governor and the (health) director from creating a mask mandate, so now it ‘s private businesses “They are able to do that. We are recommending that if someone is not vaccinated or sensitive, they should disguise themselves, just to protect their health.”

“Anyone who has not taken a shot, we are suggesting they take it or at least wear a mask to protect their health,” Tha Sproul. “(Monday) we were 73 active. A month ago we were in our teens. It was a fair jump.”

Sproul said about 40 percent of Belmont County residents are vaccinated, including those most vulnerable.

“A good percentage of ours is actually the oldest population, but as we have seen from COVID and we have also seen from the delta, it is also affecting the younger population,” he said. “This is an evolving virus, which we just have to keep track of and try to get ahead of if we can.”

He added that vaccinations are available at the health department office at 68501 Bannock-Uniontown Road by appointment; call 740-965-1202 for more information.

“Just contact our office and we will gladly give it to them,” he said.

According to his office, there have been a total of 6,543 total cases since the start of the pandemic, with 6,346 cured. There are 78 active cases, no hospitalization and COVID-related deaths among residents are 119.

State numbers vary. According to coronavirus.ohio.gov, there were a total of 6,261 cases in Belmont County and 6,015 cured, with COVID-related deaths in 179.

In Harrison County, Garen Rhome, health administrator, said the county remains classified as one “Moderate” transmission rate by CDC.

“However, our neighbors Carroll, Jefferson, Belmont and Guernsey (counties) have all been classified as ‘essential’ levels of broadcasting. “Where you live, where you work or where you travel. Take a look at the transmission level of that community… and act accordingly.”

Rhome said anyone in a high-broadcast area is advised to follow CDC guidelines.

“Unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask in most public, enclosed areas,” he said. “It has been like this for a long time. . The big difference is the rise in the area from the delta variant. ”

Harrison County is also on the lookout for delta cases.

“We have no known delta. We have not encountered any known delta variant yet in Harrison County among our active cases,” he said. “We can see it in the lab report when the lab … takes it, to find out what the variant is.”

His office reports a total of 1,174 cases since the pandemic began, with 1,147 cured. There are three active cases and no hospitalizations. A total of 24 people have died after being infected with the virus.

According to coronavirus.ohio.gov, there have been a total of 1,157 cases in Harrison County and 1,107 cured and 38 people have died after being infected with COVID-19.

For more information about vaccine availability in Harrison County, call the health department at 538 N. Main St., Cadiz at 740-942-2616.