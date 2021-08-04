Former Minister of Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge denies having knowledge of the list of ’20 major marginals’ used to select car parks





The federal minister who was responsible for a multi-million dollar parking scheme that auditors considered politicized and ineffective defends the program as need-based. Main points: The National Audit Office says a list of the ‘top 20 marginals’ was used to help select car parks the government would fund in the last election

The then responsible minister Alan Tudge denies having seen the ‘top 20’ sheet

The auditors found that the projects were identified by the survey of Coalition MPs and candidates in the outlying countries The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) found that the sites selected for the $ 660 million National Vehicle Park Fund were not merit-based and focused on Coalition-held and marginalized countries. It was also revealed that the office of then-Minister of Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge kept a cover sheet of the “first 20 marginals” for awarding projects from the fund to places the Coalition wanted to hold or win in the 2019 elections. Tudge said he was “not aware of such a list”. “Passenger car parking spaces were chosen based on need,” he told reporters Wednesday. “The Auditor General also said they were all legally grounded. I think 33 of them were canceled by the department before they came out for a decision and we took them to the Australian people and the Australian people voted for them.” “And most of them were based in Melbourne where the need was greatest and it was undoubtedly the backbone of Infrastructure Australia suggesting that passenger car parks are an important mechanism to address congestion in our cities.” Only two of the 47 car parks funded under the scheme have been built. ( ABC News: Simon Winter ) Appearing before a Senate committee last month, ANAO auditor Brian Boyd said the projects were identified by a poll of Coalition MPs and candidates from late 2018 to April 2019. It was initially rated as the “Top 20 Marginals” … to touch the base with the top 20 marginals [representatives] or a member of the House of Representatives, the incumbent senator, or [their offices] to ask them which projects in your electorate deserve to be realized through this program? said Boyd. He said coalition candidates in marginalized countries he hoped to win were also sought for possible car parking projects. “In some cases, the evidence shows that the local member or labor senator was actually engaging with (the prime minister’s office), who would then pass it on to the minister’s office,” Boyd said. ‘Pig and drive’: Workers condemn car parking The federal opposition has accused the government of pork barreling and compared the report of the passenger car parking scheme to the so-called ‘sport rorts’ program that was also highlighted by auditors last year. A national wake-up call for government spending While most Australians were agreeing with the new COVID outbreaks, two reports fell on Monday that would otherwise have dominated the week. Read more “There is a big problem with the way this government uses any discretionary grant scheme,” said shadow infrastructure minister Catherine King. “They have now taken this concern to an industrial scale, whether they were sports carriers, whether they were community safety carriers, whether it was the pig and travel scheme, or the Urban Congestion Fund, or regional grant programs, so they now think you use taxpayer-funded money. “You use it to win elections, you use it to win marginal seats.” Current Minister of Urban Infrastructure Paul Fletcher has previously said that his department has accepted all the recommendations included in the ANAO report. In a statement, issued in June, he said that when he was appointed to the role, he instructed the department to review all projects in the Urban Congestion Fund, which included the passenger car parking scheme. “Following this review, the Infrastructure Department has already begun to take action in line with the recommendations of the ANAO report, including increasing the frequency and quality of reporting, improving data management and increased project tracking,” he said in that time. Loading

