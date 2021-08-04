Czech train crash: Three people lost their lives, eight were seriously injured





Miroslav Chaloupka / AP Trains collided near the village of Milavce, about 85 miles southwest of the Czech capital, Prague.

Three people died and eight were seriously injured Wednesday when an express train from Munich to Prague went through a stop signal and collided with a local passenger train in Czech Republic, Said the Czech authorities. Several passengers were airlifted to hospitals from the crash site near the western Czech village of Milavce, the regional rescue service said. Fifty people suffered minor injuries that did not require immediate treatment. A police spokeswoman said three people had been killed. She could not confirm local media reports that the dead included the drivers of two trains and a passenger. Miroslav Chaloupka / AP Both trains involved in the incident remained straight on or near the tracks. The Ex 351 went through a signal indicating Stop and collided with a passenger train, Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter, referring to the high-speed train. Trains collided shortly after 8 a.m. near Milavce, 140km (85 miles) southwest of the capital, Prague. The high-speed train hit a local train traveling from Plzen to Domazlice, said a spokesman for Ceske Drahy (Czech Railways) which operates both trains. He said the two train drivers were both Czechs. A Reuters photographer described the driver’s cab broken into the express train locomotive and the broken part of the local train. Both trains stood straight on or near the tracks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/04/europe/train-crash-domazlice-czech-republic-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos