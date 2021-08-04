Turkey, criticizing the US, says it will not take over the new Afghan migration





ISTANBUL (AP) Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has called the United States irresponsible after the Biden administration announced it would step up efforts to help Afghan citizens at risk with the main warning that the trial will take months in a country third. Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said Wednesday that the US statement had suggested Turkey as a country of application without consultation. He said Turkey does not have the capacity to face another migration crisis. The US can transport these people directly by plane. Turkey will not take on the international responsibilities of third countries, Bilgic said, adding that Turkey will not allow its laws to be abused by other countries. He said the US announcement would trigger a major refugee crisis. Turkey is already hosting about 3.7 million Syrians fleeing the civil war there. Afghans have also fled to Turkey to escape the war and instability of their countries. Media reports from cities bordering Iran show that the number of Afghans crossing into Turkey is increasing. The State Department said Monday it is expanding the scope of Afghans eligible for refugee status in the United States to include current and former employees of U.S.-based news organizations, U.S.-based aid and development agencies. and other aid groups receiving funding from the US. Current and former employees of the US Government and NATO military operation who do not meet the criteria for a program dedicated to such workers are also covered. But applicants must leave Afghanistan to begin a trial process that could take 12-14 months in a third country, and the US has no plans to support their departures or stay there.

