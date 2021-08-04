One year after the explosion, Paris in the Middle East, Lebanon, is an economic, political and social devastation

This photograph taken on July 14, 2021 shows a partial view of damaged wheat silos in the port of … [+] The Lebanese capital, Beirut, almost a year after the August 4 massive explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured many more. (Photo by PATRICK BAZ / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK BAZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Since last August 4, people in Beirut have lived as if every day is their last day and every day resembles August 4th. The cumulative pain of that day that extends throughout this year, the impact of what we are living every day since then, says, says Shirine Jurdi, executive member of the International Women’s League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) Lebanon Section and Regional Representative of the MENA International Board, and a Stop the Killing Robots campaign Team leader in Lebanon. Jurdi is part of the Secretariat of the Permanent Peace Movement (PPM) MENAPPAC, Regional Liaison Officer of the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC)

On August 4, 2020, at 6 pm local time, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, illegally stored in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, exploded in a devastating explosion that nearly destroyed the capital port, where 80% of imports of country food have entered. The blast destroyed 160 schools, half of the city’s health centers, killed over 200, injured over 7,000 and displaced 300,000 people.

E World Bank puts the total value of the damage at nearly $ 4.6 billion. the cost of recovery and reconstruction at the end of this year alone will be up to $ 2.2 billion. The report cites long-term structural weaknesses: poor infrastructure, dysfunctional electricity sector, lack of water supply and inadequate solid waste and wastewater management, as well as poor public financial mismanagement, severe macroeconomic imbalances and deterioration. of social indicators.

A year later, the IDPs still live in temporary shelters or with family and friends. Power outages last over 22 hours in the middle of hot summer days, while running water is scarce. UN Women 2020 report It was found that the total collapse of the Lebanese government and economic infrastructure affected 51% of heads of households suffering from reduced access to food, first aid and reproductive health services with an increased risk of homelessness and gender-based violence.

Shirine Jurdi, Executive Member of the International Women's League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) … [+] Lebanon Section.

There is a lack of truth, justice and accountability that the families of the victims have called for every day for the past year. But the road to truth is hard to find. This corrupt and orchestrated political system has a way of protecting each other. If one side tries to expose the other, there are too many toes and then covers, says the frustrated Jurdi.

A year later, Lebanese officials responsible for neglecting the illegal storage of highly flammable chemicals have neither claimed responsibility nor been punished. The jury is still unaware of the actual cause of the explosion. Local organizations call for an independent inquiry as the country falls into total disarray over time 562,527 Covid-19 cases treated in clinics with inefficient medical equipment and devices. The children are addicted to a lack of medicine and others miss their future dreams as Yurdi tells how her 10-year-old nephew, Keenan Atallah, refers to his country as crazy Lebanon.

World Bank Report on Lebanon sets the economic crisis as the biggest negative (and most persistent) impact with prolonged economic depression. A three-digit inflation has caused half of the country with deep poverty levels, including over one million Syrian refugees, made up of about 250,000 domestic workers, most of whom are women from Ethiopia, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Without labor law protection, and abandoned by their employers, homeless domestic workers hope to return home while few NGOs funded repatriation flights, many of which remain abandoned.

As the Lebanese government has become completely incompetent, the Lebanese people have undertaken to secure the future of their country. Jurdi explains how those with expertise in international law are helping guide others to move forward Responsibility to protect (R2P) a norm agreed at the UN since 2005, commanding that state sovereignty is not a privilege but a responsibility. There are attempts to push those responsible to the International Court of Justice to be held accountable. There are many other ways to gain momentum within the international community, but Jurdi explains, the obstacle is uniting as a people behind an approach while dealing with daily struggles to survive.

High levels of government corruption were created in the October Revolution in 2019 driven by taxes on gasoline, tobacco and the $ 6 tax on free VoIP services such as WhatsApp. For nearly 300 days, protesters attacked Lebanon in a socio-political crisis hundreds of thousands demanded justice and the resignation of corrupt politicians. Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigns as Vice President of the American University of Beirut Hassan Diab, replaced him and resigned in August 2020 following the Beirut bombing.

Lebanese have been aware of how the unjust confessional political system leads politicians to share power among themselves by robbing the vast majority of the population of their rights, Jurdi explains, while the corruption-based structure in Lebanon leads each community to depend from their sources for survival.

Survival, despair and a hope for a better future

Among the many international organizations providing assistance to Lebanese survivors is the Swedish-based voluntary non-profit organization, A Request for Action (ADFA) the advocacy group that advocates for Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syrians, Armenians, and other minorities throughout the Middle East. At the start of the pandemic, with the Lebanese government already in a downward spiral, ADFA volunteers disseminated public education messages on pandemic prevention through social media, providing food, water and shelter to over 600 families and 800 refugee families. Immediately after August 4thth Blast in Beirut, ADFA continued to distribute food to over 1,000 families surviving the blast, providing 700 Lebanese school children with backpacks and continuing to provide food and supplies to the needy.

Zeina khatib Dana has had about 200 stitches on one side of her face, head and all over her body, and … [+] six non-cosmetic surgeries after her office was destroyed by the blast.

Zeina Khatib Dana



The blast left 43-year-old businessman Zeina khatib Dana unconscious amid the rubble of her office where she and her husband work. Waking up from a black and red fog in her completely destroyed office, she pulled her unconscious husband and employees out of the rubble of broken aluminum and glass. Looking for a way out, stepping on glass and corpses unaware of what had happened, she got out and went to a local hospital. With multiple fractures in her skull, ribs, face and dislocated neck of her hand made it difficult for her to breathe.

About 200 stitches on one side of her face, scalp and all over her body, and six late-paid out-of-pocket cosmetic surgeries. Dana’s severe concussion has left her motionless. Her three children are now being fed and cared for by her and her husband. Prior to the blast, Dana was an energetic woman, she says, with a full-time job as a businesswoman and mother of three.

We have lost many things in our lives, but thank God we are all alive. The Ministry of Health has not even asked about our status as I continue to suffer from related health problems. I want justice for a better Lebanon and for our children, says Dana.

75-year-old Vera Naour is grateful to God that she is still alive. The disaster of the blast, she says, united people across Lebanon, demonstrating the Lebanese people ‘s concern for each other’ s well – being.

Beyond political leaders, there is nothing more beautiful than the Lebanese people, the four-member Naours family includes her nephew. What we have lived is the hardest thing we can not erase from our minds. We lived through the 1975 civil war, we never left our precious land, but this outbreak completely changed our psychological well-being.

The smallest sound seven doors that close Naur. It is unfortunate that Lebanon has reached this level of economic misery, she says, comparing Lebanese to orphans living in a dire state of existence caused by elites and government officials. She praises helping hands from around the world, and Lebanese civil society organizations rebuilding damaged homes, but is outraged at how government indifference has led to widespread poverty, hunger and total disruption of life.

Shame on the Lebanese government, the ruling villains who sold our country without opening their eyes. The suffering we live in is incomprehensible. In the blink of an eye, our whole world was turned upside down. The bloodshed we witnessed, fleeing our homes. We have zero psychological well-being, unimaginable images that do not leave us from memory, Naour is optimistic that the love of God and the country will pass the Lebanese people into this misery. Do they think they will transfer our blood money to the next world with them? God never forgives them.

And as Jurdi joins the millions of Lebanese who have experienced the trauma of last year, she admits that she knows, like all Lebanese people, what it means to have a broken heart.