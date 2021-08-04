What Justin Trudeau Liberals Can Learn From the Nova Scotia Election Campaign

The Nova Scotia election campaign may not be getting much attention on the national stage, but federal liberals in Ottawa are almost certainly keeping a close eye on the race.

With Justin Trudeau Liberals preparing to seek a third term in office – an achievement their Nova Scotia cousins ​​are now trying to achieve – the federal party is keen to discern how the electorate is feeling towards the first post-election. -Panemic Canada, says Tom Urbaniak, a professor of political science at Cape Breton University.

“A poor performance by the Nova Scotia Liberals would be somewhat troubling for the Federal Liberals,” Urbaniak said in an interview Tuesday. “There seemed to be a high level of support for the election (Nova Scotia) for the incumbent (Liberal) presidents. If this level of support is eroded, it would signal to the federal liberals that the public is volatile.”

Voters in Nova Scotia go to the polls on August 17, and the low, average summer campaign — now halfway through — has not made much noise.

Read more: Kovid-19 and Nova Scotia first summer elections since 2003: What all this means

The provincial Liberals – led by 38-year-old Iain Rankin, Canada’s youngest prime minister – have made it clear that their campaign is based on a sense of optimism as the pandemic appears to be waning.

“COVID has shown us that we can face great challenges when we do them together,” Rankin said last week during a televised debate. “Nova Scotia is at a crucial moment.” These choices are about our recovery. “

















Nova Scotia party leaders got involved in the first debate of the campaign for leaders





Nova Scotia party leaders got involved in the first debate of the campaign for leaders



This approach is likely to be imitated by the Federal Liberals, now that most provinces are easing health care measures and opening up their economies.

“It feels like a post-pandemic choice and there is something exciting about (candidates) going door to door,” Urbaniak told the Nova Scotia campaign. “It’s a sign of things returning to normal life. This is what these elections represent. ”

However, it would be wrong to think that Nova Scotia’s Liberal party is just a new version of the national party.

Read more: Holding NS elections and promises from key party leaders

Unlike the big-spending approach of the Federal Liberals, who committed more than $ 100 billion to new spending in their April budget, the Nova Scotia Liberals have adhered to a tight game plan. Former Liberal Prime Minister Stephen McNeil won two consecutive majorities by preaching fiscal restraint and offering four consecutive balanced budgets.

Rankin, a former business manager with soft words, has made it clear he will not deviate from that course.

“We’ve seen some big moves from computers,” said Erin Crandall, a professor of political science at Acadia University in Wolfville, NS. assisted living, but we need to make sure we do not spend too much. “

During last week’s leaders’ debate, Rankin warned to go too far in the red: “We can not have billion-dollar deficits today without affecting our future economy.” He also warned Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston of the promise to provide 2,500 new long-term care beds, saying it was an “upgrade” of the healthcare system.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Summary of Nova Scotia leaders’ first debate with Rankin, Houston and Burrill

To distinguish themselves from center-right Liberals, the Houston Conservatives have shifted to the left by focusing their campaign on improving health care by investing an additional $ 430 million in annual funding.

“No one interrupts their path by an economic downturn,” he said during the first week of the campaign.

“Nowhere to go except down”

Houston, meanwhile, has decided to distance its party from the Federal Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole. In March, Houston said it was “not helpful” when federal party members rejected a resolution saying the party believes “climate change is real.”

As for the New Democrats, led by United Church Minister Gary Burrill, they have rejected the central policy that brought the ruling party to Nova Scotia for the first time in 2009. Instead, they are campaigning in a traditionally progressive platform that promises rent control, a minimum wage of $ 15 and 10 sick paid days for all workers.

















Nova Scotia doctors outline key priorities ahead of NS elections





Nova Scotia doctors outline key priorities ahead of NS elections



The Green Party, which has virtually no profile in Nova Scotia, is being led by interim leader Jessica Alexander. The party does not have a complete list of candidates.

The Liberals entered the fifth year of their term in May and were reduced to a minority in the legislature following the resignations of several members. In the dissolution they held 24 of 51 seats, followed by the Progressive Conservatives with 17 and the New Democrats with five. There were three Independents and two vacancies.

Read more: Climate change could be a major issue in Nova Scotia 2021 provincial elections

“The Liberals started (the campaign) with nowhere to go except down,” Urbaniak said, adding that their decision to keep the provincial legislature closed for more than a year limited the public exposure of their rivals.

Rankin, who was elected to lead the Liberals in February, benefited from extensive media coverage by attending frequent COVID-19 conferences, which often reinforced the province’s largely successful efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

“Liberals know they have to extrapolate from pandemic management to economic recovery – and they have to make that connection,” Urbaniak said. “That’s why they’re competing with a message of optimism…. To some extent, this election will continue, are Nova Scots feeling optimistic and confident, or are they feeling worried about the future?”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 4, 2021.