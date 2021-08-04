Sydney husband Aude Alaskar died of COVID-19 just months after he got married

Friends and family of a man in Sydney who died “suddenly” from COVID-19 just months after he got married say the news has left them heartbroken.

Main points: Aude Alaskar crashed into his home at Warwick Farm on the 13th day of isolation

He was found by his wife who had also tested positive

Relatives say he was a “capable boy” who had no underlying health problems

Aude Alaskar, 27, crashed inside the Warwick Farm unit he shared with his wife yesterday.

His cousin, Bash Mnati, remembered him as a perfect man who had celebrated his last wedding.

“He was so good, he was so good, he had no problem with anyone,” Mnati said.

He just got married about three months ago and his wedding party was within two months.

His relatives said Alaskar, who worked as a truck driver, had no basic health conditions.

He was a footballer, he was a very capable guy. He was always into sports. He never smokes, never smokes, Mnati said.

Aude Alaskar was an avid footballer who had no underlying health problems. ( supply )

Mr. Alaskar, the youngest victim of COVID in NSW, died at his home in southwest Sydney yesterday. on the 13th day of isolating his house after he tested positive for COVID-19.

His cousin said that around 2pm, Alaskar would take a shower when he crashed.

His wife called an ambulance.

“His head was aching the day before. He was not feeling well,” Mnati said.

The apartment block at Warwick Farm, where Alaskar collapsed and died. ( ABC NEWS: Tim Swanston )

Alaskar’s neighbor’s neighbor Mimi Anzuresheard’s calls.

“At first I heard her crying, then screaming and shouting,” she said.

“After that, two ambulances came and after a few minutes there were police cars everywhere.

Alaskar’s condition was checked daily by staff from the South West Sydney Local Health District, but Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said it “suddenly deteriorated”.

Neighbor Mimi Anzures described hearing screams and screams from another unit on the block before ambulances and police arrived. ( ABC NEWS: Tim Swanston )

“He complained that he felt a little tired, but the deterioration happened suddenly is my understanding,” Dr Chant said.

Mr. Alaskar’s wife, who also tested positive for COVID-19, was hospitalized.

We are aware that with COVID you can get sudden deaths and I think it is important to understand that your health condition can get worse and you can have sudden deaths with COVID, said Dr Chant.

“You can imagine the trauma for that person who is now hospitalized.

Aude Alaskar, 27, had celebrated his last marriage.

Mnati said his cousin arrived in Australia in 2011 as a refugee from Iraq.

A tribute posted on Facebook by Rawna Alkhamesi described Alaskar as “her best friend” over the past nine years.

She said Mr. Alaskarand his partner was preparing for their wedding and his death had left us with broken hearts.

Belmore GP Jamal Rifi said Alaskar’s death should “send a loud message” for people to be vaccinated.

“For anyone who is confused, now is the right time to get vaccinated, protection for themselves, protection for their boyfriend, there is no longer any excuse,” Dr Rifi said.

Sources close to the investigation said police officers called to the apartment block were ordered to be isolated for 14 days amid fears of possible exposure.

