International
Sprinter comes to Vienna after refusing to return to Belarus
- The Sprinter flight was changed to Vienna due to safety concerns
- Poland has offered Tsimanouskaya a humanitarian visa
- The IOC opens the disciplinary commission
TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Belarusian runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya flew from Tokyo to Vienna under Polish diplomatic protection on Wednesday, less than 72 hours after her team interrupted the Olympics and ordered her to return home.
The apparent Cold War-style deviation of an Olympic athlete had become one of the headlines of the Games and could further isolate Belarus, which is under Western financial sanctions following a crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko against the opposition since last year. .
After spending two nights at the Polish embassy, the 24-year-old sprinter boarded the plane at Narita Airport wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and sunglasses with the words “I RUN CLEAN” written on them.
Her Austrian Airlines flight later landed in Vienna, where a black bus carrying the “VIP Terminal” left the plane quickly followed by a police escort. She was expected to travel to Poland, which said she had also given a humanitarian visa to her husband.
The runner caused a diplomatic outcry on Sunday when she said coaches had asked her to pack bags in the Olympic Village and took her to the airport against her will, ordering her home because she had criticized them. She refused to board the flight and sought the protection of Japanese police.
“I will not return to Belarus,” she told Reuters at the time.
The Belarus National Olympic Committee (NOC) did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Earlier, the NOC said the coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on the advice of doctors for “her emotional, psychological state”.
She would initially fly to Warsaw on Wednesday, but a Polish government source said she was transferred at the last minute to the Vienna flight due to privacy and security concerns after the route news was made public. The concern was great due to an incident in May, when a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Belarus and a dissident journalist was arrested, the Polish source said.
The Austrian Interior Ministry said Tsimanouskaya could count on the country’s support for its arrival. The ministry expected her to travel to Warsaw, but if she applied for asylum in Austria she would be treated according to the legislation there, she added.
A spokesman for Belarus’s interior ministry could not be reached for comment on Tsimanouskaya’s flight safety. Belarusian government officials have so far said little publicly about her case.
The affair comes amid heightened security concerns for Lukashenko critics, including in neighboring countries, following a coup that has seen tens of thousands of arrests inside Belarus.
Vitaly Shishov, a Belarusian activist living in Ukraine, was found hanged in a park near his home in Kiev early Tuesday. Ukrainian police have launched an investigation into the killings, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ordered a review Wednesday on the safety of Belarusian exiles.
The sport plays a high-profile role in Belarusian politics under Lukashenko, a country hockey player and skier known for competing in televised competitions in which his opponents fall before crossing the finish line. Lukashenko personally chaired the Belarus Olympic Committee until he was replaced by his son this year. His website quotes him as saying “Sport is our ideology”.
IOC HETON
The International Olympic Committee has launched an investigation into Tsimanouskaya’s claim that she had left the village of the athlete, and said on Wednesday that she had received a report from the Belarus team.
“The IOC is opening a disciplinary commission to establish the facts in this case and to hear the two officials – Artur Shumak and Yuri Moisevich – who are suspected of being involved in the incident,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Lukashenko’s government of intolerant “transnational pressure” on the issue.
Police have hit opposition in Belarus after a vale of protests driven by last year’s elections, for which the opposition says they were manipulated to keep Lukashenko in power.
Belarusian authorities have characterized anti-government protesters as criminals or violent Western-backed revolutionaries, and have described the actions of their law enforcement agencies as appropriate and necessary.
Reporting by Gabrielle Ttrault-Farber and Anthony Slodkowski in Tokyo, Alan Charlish in Warsaw Additional Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Parniyan Zemaryalai, Akira Tomoshige, Angie Teo, Pak Yiu, Douglas Busvine Written by William Mallard and Peter Graff Edited by Leeatt and Jon Boyle
