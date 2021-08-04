Collapse: Inside Lebanon The worst economic upheaval in more than a century





TRIPOLI, Lebanon Rania Mustafa’s living room recalls a not-so-distant past, when the modest salary of a security guard in Lebanon could buy an air conditioner, plush furniture and a flat-screen TV. But as the country’s economic crisis worsened, she lost her job and watched her savings evaporate. Now, she plans to sell her furniture to pay the rent and try to afford food, let alone electricity or a dentist to fix the broken tooth of her 10-year-old daughters. For one last night’s dinner, lit by a single cell phone, the family shared thin potato sandwiches donated by a neighbor. The girl chews gently on one side of her mouth to avoid her damaged tooth. I have no idea how well it will continue, said Ms Mustafa, 40, at home in Tripoli, Lebanon, the second largest city after Beirut.

Lebanon, a small Mediterranean country still haunted by a 15-year civil war that ended in 1990, is on the verge of a financial collapse that the World Bank has said could rank among the worst in the world since the mid-1800s. It is closing like an egg for families whose money has fallen in value, while the cost of almost everything has skyrocketed. Since autumn 2019, the Lebanese pound has lost 90 percent of its value and annual inflation in 2020 was 84.9 percent. As of June, consumer goods prices had almost quadrupled in the previous two years, according to government statistics. The huge explosion a year ago in the port of Beirut, which killed more than 200 people and left much of the capital in ruins, only added to the despair. On Wednesday, Lebanon held a day of mourning to mark the anniversary of the blast and government offices and most businesses were closed for the occasion. Large crowds gathered around Beirut to commemorate the day and denounce their government, which has failed to determine what caused the blast and who was responsible, much less to hold anyone accountable. The eruption exacerbated the country’s economic crisis, which was too long in creation, and there is little relief in appearance. Years of corruption and bad policies have left the state deeply in debt and the central bank unable to support the currency, as it has been for decades, due to declining foreign currency inflows into the country. Now, the end has fallen out of the economy, leaving shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

Everyone, except the wealthiest Lebanese, has removed meat from their diet and waited in long lines to supply their cars, sweating during the hot summer nights due to prolonged power outages.

The country has long endured power shortages, a legacy of a state that has failed to provide basic services. To fill the gaps left by the state power supply, residents rely on privately owned diesel generators. But the collapse of the currency has undermined that patchwork system. As imported fuel has become more expensive, power outages from the grid have extended from a few hours a day to 23 hours. So the demand for energy from generators has increased, along with the cost of fuel to use them.

The resulting price increase has turned an undertaking necessary for business, health and comfort into a luxury that many families can afford only in limited quantities, if any.

Mustafa Nabo, from Syria, worked long days in his electric sewing machine, powered by mains and additional power from a generator. Now, the price for the generated energy is almost 10 times higher than it was before the crisis started, so he rushes to work as hard as possible during the two hours he gets power from the grid. But less work means less money, and he has cut food. Better to bring food than to pay for electricity, Mr. Nabo said. Across Lebanon, fuel shortages have led to long queues at gas stations, where drivers wait for hours to buy just a few gallons, or not at all if the station runs out.

The supply of medicines has also become unreliable. The state is supposed to subsidize imports, but the crisis has strained that system as well. At a pharmacy in Tripoli, a sidewalk line at the checkout, anxious shoppers sought out medications that are now scarce as they are easy to take, such as painkillers and blood pressure medications. Other products were completely gone, like medications for treating depression. One buyer, Wafa Khaled, cursed the government for failing to find insulin for its mother and paid five times more than it would have two years ago for baby food and seven times more for formula. The best thing for us would be for some foreign country to come and invade us in order to have electricity, water and security, she said.

The crisis could do lasting damage to three sectors that have historically made Lebanon stand out in the Arab world. In a country once billed like Middle Eastern Switzerland, banks are mostly bankrupt. Education has suffered a blow as teachers and professors seek better opportunities abroad. And health care has deteriorated as reduced wages have caused an exodus of doctors and nurses. The emergency department at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, one of the best in the country, has gone to seven doctors, out of 12, and has lost more than half of its 65 nurses since July 2020, said Eveline Hitti, head of the department. They were evicted by waves of Covid-19, falling wages and the explosion in the port of Beirut last year, which flooded the ward with casualties. You ask yourself, why should I survive this? said Rima Jabbour, head nurse. Now, cases of Covid are on the rise, such as food poisoning caused by poor cooling and alcohol overdoses.

The political leaders of the countries have failed to slow down the economic crisis. Officials have thwarted the investigation into the port blast, and a billionaire telecom tycoon, Najib Mikati, is currently the third politician trying to form a government since the last cabinet resigned after the blast. Mustafa Allouch, deputy leader of the Future Movement, a prominent political party, said he, like many other Lebanese, feared that the political system, intended to divide power between a number of sects, was incapable of addressing the country’s problems. . “I do not think it will work anymore,” he said. We have to look for another system, but I do not know what it is. His greatest fear was blind violence born of despair and anger. Robbery, shootings, home attacks and small shops, he said. Why it has not happened so far, I do not know.

The crisis has hit the poor hardest. Five days a week, many people line up for free food from a charity kitchen in Tripoli, some equipped with cut shampoo bottles to hold their food because they can’t afford regular containers. Robert Ayoub, head of projects, said demand is growing, donations from Lebanon are declining and newcomers represent a new kind of poor: soldiers, bankers and civil servants, whose wages have lost most of their value. tire. In line one last day were a worker who had walked an hour from home because he could not afford transportation; a layer of brick, the work of which had dried; and Dunia Shehadeh, an unemployed housewife who took a tub of pasta and lentil soup for her husband and three children. That will hardly be enough for them, she said.

The country’s downward spiral has launched a new wave of migration, as Lebanese with foreign passports and marketable skills seek better luck abroad. I can not live in this country and I do not want to live in this country, said Layal Azzam, 39, before flying to Saudi Arabia from Beirut International Airport. She and her husband had returned to Lebanon from abroad a few years ago and invested $ 50,000 in a business. But she said she had failed and that she was worried they would struggle to find care if their children got sick. There is no electricity. They could wait for the water. Prices are high. Even if someone sends you money from abroad, they do not last, she said. There are many crises.

Drone footage from David Enders and Bryan Denton. Hwaida Saad contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/04/world/lebanon-crisis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

