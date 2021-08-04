Fire near Turkish power plant under control – local mayor





Flames and smoke fill the sky as residents watch the fire near a thermal power station near Cokertme, a village in the Bodrum region, Turkey, August 3, 2021. REUTERS / Kenan Gurbuz

MILAS, Turkey, August 4th (Reuters) – A fire threatening a coal-fired power plant in southwestern Turkey is under control, local authorities said on Wednesday as firefighters battled wildfires on the coast for eight days. “The flames reached the wall of the power plant last night. The fire has now been extinguished,” Milas Mayor Muhammet Tokat told Reuters. Two planes and four helicopters had helped firefighters on the ground to put out the blaze, he said, and the power plant had resumed operations. Authorities say more than 150 fires broke out last week in southwestern Turkey, the worst blast in recent years, fueled by hot summer temperatures, low humidity and strong winds. Eight people were killed and thousands evacuated, including tourists. Most of the fires have been extinguished, but local officials, many of them from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), have complained that the government’s response has been slow or inappropriate. Tokat said he had sought air support for the area around the power plant days earlier while visiting a nearby fire-damaged neighborhood. Tanks with flammable materials at the plant were emptied as a precaution, a Demiroren news agency reporter said, and the gaps had been opened like firefighters. Firefighters from Spain and Croatia joined teams from Russia, Iran, Ukraine and Azerbaijan this week to fight the fires, as Turkey sought European support. Opposition parties have criticized President Tayyip Erdogan and his government for depleting firefighting resources over the years. Thousands of people also took to social media calling for Erdogan to resign, while others criticized the lack of resources and what they called inappropriate preparations. Additional reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Written by Ezgi Erkoyun; Edited by Dominic Evans and Toby Chopra Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/fire-near-turkish-power-plant-under-control-local-mayor-2021-08-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos