Ayodhya is preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of Ram Mandir’s poojan bohomi

Ram Mandir construction work in Ayodhya is in full swing with about 60 percent of the foundation work completed. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has planned special events to mark the first anniversary of the temple opening ceremony (bhoomi pujan).

On August 5 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Ram Mandir’s bohemian puja in Ayodhya.

To mark the first anniversary, a special program is being organized in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend in person while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practically join the event. The government also plans to expand the benefits of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to more than 100 people.

Sources in the temple committee said that Yogi Adityanath will attend special prayers and rituals that will be organized to mark one year of the temple bhuomi temple.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also planned to host ‘Sawan Mela’ in Maniparwat in a grand manner. The fair will continue for 12 days, starting on August 11th. The Trust has planned to make a silver cradle for Ramlala for the fair. Trust Secretary General Champat Rai and senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak intern Sangh Gopalji took action on Monday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nirman Karyashala in Ayodhya.

CONSTRUCTION WORK

Ram Mandir is being built on a 44-layer foundation, of which 25 have been completed.

The carved stone pillars that will be used for the temple have been cleared and are being relocated to the construction site. These stones were kept in the construction workshop in Ayodhya for the past three decades.

The carved stones to be used in the construction of Ram Mandir are being relocated to the construction site in Ayodhya.

Speaking about the temple construction work, Ram Mandir Trust’s Mahant Kamalnayan Das said the work “is continuing at full speed”. “More than 50 per cent of the foundation work has been completed. Believers will be able to have the Ramlala darshan by December 2023. Along with the construction of the temple, development projects worth about 25,000 kroner have started in Ayodhya.”

Speaking to India Today, Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said all preparations have been made for the first anniversary celebrations.

WHAT THE LOCALS SAY

Speaking on the first anniversary of Ram Mandir’s smoking, 32-year-old Rashmi, an Ayodhya resident, said things have changed “significantly” in the city over the past year. “Thousands of dollars worth of projects have been announced for the development of the city and work on some of them has already begun,” she said.

Forty-year-old Rampal Singh said the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya “fulfills the dream of millions of people in the last 500 years”.

“Looking at the pace of work, it looks like the temple will be built soon and the people’s dream will come true. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi worshiped the first nine rocks used in the construction of the temple,” Rampal Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways and the UP government are jointly building the Ayodhya Dham station. This station will be a reflection of Ram Mandir and will be built at a cost of Rs 104 million.

