Military action may be needed to stop attacks on Iran, Israeli defense chief says

Israel on Wednesday called on the international community to consider military action against Iran following a fatal drone strike on an Israeli-owned merchant ship in the North Arabian Sea last week.

Now is the time for deeds words are not enough. It is time for diplomatic, economic and even military action – otherwise the attacks will continue, said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at a meeting in Jerusalem with representatives of members of the United Nations Security Council.

The Security Council has five permanent members, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia, and 10 non-permanent members, each elected for two years.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Romania have joined forces in blaming Iran for the attack on the Mercer Street ship that allegedly took place on Friday.

The ship was targeted with drones sent by drone, and that attack took place off the coast of Oman. Two sailors were killed in the attack, a British and Romanian national.

Gantz said the Revolutionary Guards Air Force of Iran (IRGC) was responsible for the attack on Mercer Road and appointed its commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and the Commander of the IRVCs UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), Saeed Ara Jani as directors of operation.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGCs Air Force, is behind dozens of terrorist attacks in the region using UAVs and missiles, Gantz said. … The UAV command carried out the attack on Mercer Road. Saeed Ara Jani plans and provides training and equipment to carry out terrorist attacks in the region.

The Israel Defense Institution said it shared intelligence with partners and would continue to provide them with concrete evidence regarding the recent attacks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the US is confident that Iran carried out the attack and that it fits a pattern of similar attacks by the Islamic Republic. The secretary said the US is coordinating with partners and consulting with governments in the region.

Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman met in Washington on Tuesday with Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and Israeli Senior Foreign Policy Adviser Shmir Meir. During the meeting, Sherman Reaffirming America’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.

However, the United Nations has not yet determined Iran’s responsibility for the attack.

We do not have any specific information … who could have attacked the ship, said Stphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General at a press conference on Tuesday.

Dujarric said the UN condemns the attack and called for ensuring freedom of navigation and a general de-escalation.

The Mercer Road attack comes as international talks have stalled on bringing Iran and the United States into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 international agreement that imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and opened it up to exchange monitoring. to ease sanctions.

The US intends to rejoin the JCPOA, which was the previous one President Trump withdrew in 2018, but Israel has stated its strong opposition to reviving the deal.

Iran has not yet agreed to a seventh round of indirect discussions on reunification at the JCPOA and has stepped up its violations of the terms of the agreement related to nuclear fuel enrichment and infrastructure in connection with the development of a bomb. This has received penalties from the US and Israel.

Gantz on Wednesday criticized Iran’s behavior and said the Islamic Republic is 10 weeks away from purchasing the weapons scale materials needed for a nuclear weapon.

Iran has once again proven to be a global challenge, a regional challenge and also a challenge to the State of Israel. Iran is responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks across the Middle East while controlling its representatives in Yemen, Iraq and other countries, he said.