The Kerala COVID-19 random graph, which started growing three weeks ago, seems to have hit a new plateau and higher than in the closing phase after the second wave peak. Testing has increased significantly now, and while this has stabilized the test positivity rate (TPR), active disease transmission is continuing, with the State now registering between 20,000-22,000 cases per day since last week. On Wednesday, 22,414 new cases were recorded when the State tested 1,97,092 samples over the past 24 hours. Even with the increase in tests, TPR has stabilized, at 11.37%. What is worrying, however, is the fact that hospital admissions, which seemed to have remained stable a week ago, are now starting to rise. The state had attributed the sustained rates of hospitalization to the effect of the vaccine, that vaccination was reducing the severity of the disease. On Wednesday, the number of patients in the newly admitted State hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,456 (Tuesday) to 2,836. The total hospital admissions of those with moderate or severe COVID, who had been stable around 25,000 a week ago, now stand at 30,047. Occupation of the ICU ICU occupancy figures have not shown a significant increase so far, but that figure is expected to rise at least two weeks after hospitalization. ICU capture increased on Tuesday and now stands at 2,022, while those requiring fan support is 767. The State active case group is growing steadily and now has 1,76,048 patients, with 19,478 patients reported being cured on Wednesday. The official cumulative mortality of the COVID-19 case in the State, which exceeded 17,000 on Tuesday, is continuing to rise and currently stands at 17,211, with Kerala adding 108 deaths, most of which occurred in recent days, to the official list of COVID deaths Wednesday. The burden of cumulative State cases since the onset of the pandemic now stands at 34, 71,563 cases. The active case group is over 20,000 in the three districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam, while it is over 10,000 in Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. Hospital admissions are starting to increase in all districts. Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 3,691 cases, Thrissur 2,912, Ernakulam 2,663, Kozhikode 2,502, Palakkad 1,928, Kollam 1,527, Kannur 1,299, Kottayam 1,208, Thiruvananthapuram 1,od36, Ala 936, Alappuzadha 936, Alappuzadha 936, Alappuzad Pathanamthitta 657 and Idukki 367 cases.

