Chief Electoral Officer – Revelstoke Review

Canadians may have to wait several days to discover the final results of a federal election called amid the COVID-19 pandemic, warns Canada’s electorate.

And they may find themselves voting in unusual places or have to go a little further to cast their vote.

But Stephane Perrault wants Canadians to know that there is nothing wrong with leaving the norm.

They are part of a process that Elections Canada has designed to ensure that an election can be conducted safely and produce credible results while the country remains under the control of COVID-19.

“Importers are important for Canadians to understand that this is part of the deliberate election plan we have made,” Perrault said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“It’s not an accident, it’s not a sign of things going wrong, but it’s actually part of the process as we designed it in these very unique pandemic circumstances.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is widely expected to pull the plug on his Liberal minority government later this month for an election from mid to late September. All parties are preparing for a campaign, although public health chief Dr. Theresa Tam is warning that Canada is on the verge of the fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the more infectious Delta variant.

Should a summer election call occur, Election Canada is ready for a potentially explosive increase in the number of Canadians choosing to vote by mail during the pandemic – up to five million, compared to less than 50,000 in the 2019 election.

Perrault said ballot papers by mail will not be counted until the day after the election, in order to allow them to be received until the last minute before the close of voting and to give election officials time to conduct carefully checks to ensure anyone who voted by mail also cast a vote in person.

In the worst case scenario, he said it could take two to five days to complete the counting of ballots by mail.

This means that the results of close races on some trips will not be known immediately. And, if the national results are narrow, it could mean that the overall result – which party wins the most seats, regardless of whether it has a minority or a majority – can be equally forgotten.

But Perrault said time delays are needed to guarantee the integrity of the results.

“As much as we like the early results, I think Canadians expect us to do it right.”

Mail ballots during last fall’s U.S. election became fodder for Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that voter fraud stole the presidency. Millions of Republican supporters and conspiracy theorists continue to believe this, undermining the legitimacy of the American electoral process.

But Perrault hopes the vast majority of Canadians will continue to have confidence in the electoral process here. Unlike the US, he noted that there is no “deep partisanship” in Canada over the issue of postal voting.

“All parties see the need to vote by mail, they understand that we have controls in place … People should not expect what happened in the US to happen in a federal election in Canada.”

In anticipation of a dramatic increase in the demand for postal voting, Elections in Canada plan to make online application for postal voting equipment possible. Voters who fear that their postal ballots will not be received on time will be able to throw the ballots at their local polling station on election day or ask a friend to do it for them.

The names of anyone issued a postal ballot will be entered on the voter lists after they have already voted. Individuals who do not receive their ballot by mail by election day may swear by it and still vote in person.

However, ballot papers sent by mail to anyone found to have voted in person will not be counted.

Elections Canada still expects a majority of Canadians to choose to vote in person. The agency has reserved face masks, disinfectants, disposable pencils and Plexiglas dividers to ensure the safety of voters and polling staff.

She has also tried to list possible locations for polling stations in advance. However, Perrault said he expects some of the usual polling stations, such as schools and leisure facilities, will not want to allow large numbers of voters to come to their buildings during the pandemic.

Consequently, he said some voters, especially in small communities, may end up going to unusual places like hotels or cinemas to cast their ballots. This may mean that some voters will have to travel further to reach their polling station.

“Some may be skeptical and wonder what is going on and it is important for them to understand that nothing bad is happening. We are trying to find the best places available to them,” he said.

Last summer, Perrault called for legislative changes that, among other things, would allow pandemic elections to be held on two weekend days, instead of the usual Monday.

The Trudeau government introduced a bill that included some of Perrault’s recommendations, but it was not passed before the House of Commons broke down for the summer.

Perrault said his original recommendations were based on the pandemic situation at the time, when there were no vaccines and he feared that his regular survey staff, who tend to be over 60, would not put themselves at risk. .

The situation is now quite different, with Canada among world leaders in vaccinations, and Perrault said he is confident Canada Elections can provide a safe and fair pandemic choice without legislative change.

Perrault had also sought the legislative approval of his discretionary authority to allow more flexibility in how ballots are thrown into vulnerable long-term care facilities. While he did not understand this in the legislation, he said he thinks he has received approval from all parties to his plans in each case.

He also called last summer for a long period of campaigning in order to give Election Canada more time to enforce security measures and process ballot papers by mail.

By law, an election period must be set at a minimum of 36 days and not more than 50 days, but it is up to the Prime Minister to determine the exact duration of the campaign within those parameters.

Perrault said Election Canada is prepared to run an election, regardless of the duration of the campaign. However, he said he “has merit for a longer period”, to give people more time to vote by mail and to give the agency more time to recruit workers and find polling stations .

– Joan Bryden, Canadian Press