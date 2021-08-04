Why is Nitish Kumar against BJP in the Pegasus Line and Caste Registration?

Patna: The Prime Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, who has been absent from the national political discourse since the Bihar 2020 assembly elections, is back in the headlines with his radical and startling stance on the Pegasus Project revelations and caste-based census.

He has now emerged as the first leader among Bharatiya Janata Party allies to raise the hidden issue by seeking a debate in parliament, at a time when the BJP is in a state of denial.

On Monday, August 2, Nitish Kumar said, “Eavesdropping talks are happening so many days now, of course there should be talks about it (Pegasus) and discussions about it.”

He made the remarks as he spoke to reporters on the sidelines of his weekly ‘Janta Darbar’ program.

“You never know how and who can do these things these days, so every aspect of it needs to be considered and the necessary steps taken, in my opinion. But what happened, what did not happen people talk about in parliament and is also coming to the newspapers, so this is what we are seeing.But whatever has happened, it needs to be fully investigated, if anyone is listening to the calls in a certain way or if they are doing something or have access in whatever is being done, all of this needs to come to the fore, “he said.

Wires in collaboration with 16 other media organizations around the world has revealed the names of several journalists, activists, politicians, among other prominent Indian citizens who have figured in a list of leaked numbers chosen by NSO Group’s clients Israel, for possible and successful use of Pegasus espionage on them. The forensic examination of some of the phones revealed that the surveillance had indeed taken place. As the number of high-profile names began to emerge, opposition parties in the country have demanded that the Union government set up a panel to investigate the matter.

Following Nitish Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Sheikh) and partner of the NDA alliance, has also called for an investigation into the wiretapping attacks.

On Twitter, he said: “If the opposition is constantly blocking the functioning of parliament by demanding an investigation into an issue, then it is a serious issue.”

He further said, “Given the current circumstances, I think the case of the Pegasus theft should be investigated, so that the country knows who is spying on whom.”

Nitish Kumar had previously met with state opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and leaders from political parties other than the BJP to discuss the issue of caste-based registration.

He had even promised opposition parties, especially Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), that he would raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I will take a break to write to the prime minister and ask for his appointment. A list of those who can accompany me will also be closed, “he said said on Monday, August 2nd.

“An attempt to keep ourselves important in national politics”

Nitish Kumar’s sudden change in BJP with his remarks is being seen by political analysts as an attempt to keep himself relevant in the national political discourse, said Mahendra Suman, a Patna-based political analyst.

“Since the 2020 state assembly elections, he has either remained silent on some issues or tried to make a very apolitical statement. But in that way he lost his main support, which his party has supported for decades. “Slowly his main voting base is turning towards BJP. Nitish has realized this now and that is why he has been vocal in casting based registration and Pegasus watching,” he told Wires.

Nitish’s remarks on both issues amid opposition parties’ efforts to build a strong anti-BJP front across the country have once again sparked speculation as to whether he sees himself as a possible candidate for prime minister in the 2024 general election. His colleague Upendra Kushwaha had recently tha,“Nitishi is PM material.”

This line would resonate in Delhi political circles in 2015 when the Nitish Kumar-Lalu Yadav duo had defeated the BJP in the assembly elections in Bihar. At the time he was considered a potential prime ministerial candidate of the third front against Narendra Modi. But since Nitish threw mahagathbandhan and joined BJP in 2017, he has lost credibility and has become largely irrelevant to national politics.

Pranab Chowdhary, another Patna-based political analyst, told Wires“I think he is probably making his last effort in national politics. We have to wait until the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which will be held next year, to see.”

However, Mahendra Suman does not think so. He said, “To be a contender you have to have a strong opinion against your rival on certain issues. But Nitish Kumar has continued to change his opinion. He was criticizing Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2017, but when he left mahagathbandhan and rejoined the NDA, he stopped criticizing Modi. Instead, he began to praise her. So he has lost his credentials. Whatever it proves, opposition parties, as well as ordinary people, will not take it seriously. “

Is Nitish taking revenge for the prolonged insults?

Ahead of the 2020 state assembly elections, Bihar BJP leaders hardly criticized Nitish Kumar, but a huge loss of seats for JD (U) in the 2020 assembly elections, thanks to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) playing spoilsport, meant that Nitish Kumar to lose most of the bargaining power he once enjoyed in the NDA coalition. Although he has become prime minister, BJP now has the upper hand in the coalition government, which runs the state.

Since the results of the 2020 assembly elections, BJP leaders have from time to time made statements against Nitish Kumar, which have caused him embarrassment. Recently, Samrat Chaudhary, BJP leader and cabinet minister Nitish Kumar said he was a “majboori (obligation) ”to accept him as prime minister despite BJP winning more seats than JD (U).

Recently, in the reshuffle of the Union cabinet, only one JD (U) RCP Singh leader was included in the council of ministers, ignoring that of Nitish Kumar requirement for at least two beds.

This angered Nitish Kumar. He immediately removed RCP Singh from the post of national party president and promoted Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh to the post as compensation. According to JD (U) sources, Nitish had sought at least Lalan Singh in the central cabinet along with RCP Singh. But it is believed that Singh is close to BJP, which is why BJP introduced him to the Union cabinet in the first place.

Another political analyst Suroor Ahmed told Wires“Nitish Kumar is taking some kind of revenge by taking these issues, but it is unlikely he will give up the BJP.”

Wires contacted several BJP executives to respond to Nitish Kumar’s recent remarks, but all of them chose not to comment.

“It could be BJP’s strategy not to respond to Nitish’s request … But, that does not mean BJP will not pay it. It will happen, but in a different way,” Ahmed said.