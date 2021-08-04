Lightning strike kills 16 wedding guests, injures groom





At least 17 people, including seven members of the same family, were killed after lightning struck a wedding in Bangladesh on Wednesday and others were injured, including the groom, police and officials said. The incident happened around noon at Tellikhari Ferry Ghat on the Padma River bank in the western district of Chapainawabganj, said Shibganj Police Station chief Farid Hossain. Official Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi (UNO) Shakib-Al-Rabbi told Dhaka Tribune that the group had just set sail in a boat taking them to Panka in Shibganj from Narayanpur to Chapainawabganj. But the ship was forced to anchor at Tellikhari Ferry Ghat in Chapainawabganj due to heavy rain and the group took refuge under a thatched hut there. “Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck them, killing 15 on the spot, while two others died on the way to the hospital,” the UNO said, adding that 12 of the dead were male and five were female. The bride was not with the wedding party, Al-Rabbi told Agence France-Presse. Fire Service official Meherul Islam told BS24 News that 14 other people injured in the incident had been taken to hospital. Newsweek has contacted Al-Rabbi and Shibganj police for comment on the incident. Lightning strikes in Bangladesh are particularly deadly and frequent, killing an average of over 200 people a year. According to an official report, 82 people died in a single day in May 2016. According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Aid, 2,164 people died from lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020 Dhaka Tribune reported. However, the numbers are thought to be higher as many deaths have not been officially recorded. Some environmental scientists believe that deforestation and climate change are to blame for the growing number of people dying from lightning strikes in the South Asian country. Lightning protection measures since 2016 have been part of Bangladesh’s national disaster plan and its National Building Code, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urging buildings to be constructed with earthing systems to discharge electricity from lightning strikes in land. In some areas of the country, local authorities have planted palm seeds to grow on trees to ward off lightning strikes. According to the Bangladesh National Disaster Management Plan, the Surma Basin, the northwestern Barind tract and the northern tertiary hilly region of Bangladesh were susceptible to lightning catastrophes between 2015–2018. A scientific paper of 2018 found that the people most likely to be killed in lightning strikes in Bangladesh are male farmers, most likely in rural areas. 93 percent of lightning deaths occurred in rural areas of the country, the newspaper revealed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/lightning-strike-kills-16-wedding-guests-injures-groom-1616149 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos